Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - May 19 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings host the Seattle Storm on Monday as both teams look for their first win of the 2025 WNBA season. The Storm previously swept the Wings with a 4-0 record in their 2024 season series.

Ad

The upcoming matchup will feature the first-time clash of the WNBA Draft's first and second overall picks, Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga, respectively.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game details and odds

The Storm-Wings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The game will be televised nationally on NBA TV, and locally on KFAA and CW Seattle. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Storm (-145) vs Wings (+130)

Spread: Storm (-2.5) vs Wings +2.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o164.5) / -110 (u164.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Preview

The Storm kicked off their season with a 59-81 road loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. Skylar Diggins led their losing effort with 21 points, three rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings suffered a 99-84 loss during their home opener against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Arike Ogunbowale tallied 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal to lead their losing effort in the game.

Ad

Seattle will be without Jordan Horston, Katie Samuelson and Nika Muhl as all of them are listed out for the season. On the other hand, Dallas has Luisa Geiseloder as probable to play in the game while Lou Lopez Senechal is out for the season.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups

Storm

G - Skylar Diggins | F - Alysha Clark | F - Gabby Williams | C - Nneka Ogwumike | C - Ezi Magbegor

Ad

Wings

G - Arike Ogunbowale | G - DiJonai Carrington | G - Paige Bueckers | F - NaLyssa Smith | C - Myisha Hines-Allen

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Betting Tips

Nneka Ogwumike is expected to log under 17.5 points in the contest. She averaged under the line in the previous season and is coming off a 12-point outing on Saturday.

Ad

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers could record over 4.5 rebounds. She tallied seven rebounds in her regular season debut and also crossed the mark in her final preseason game.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Prediction

Both teams underwent drastic roster changes in the offseason and are still building compatibility. The Wings displayed better team coordination in their season debut compared to the Storm, and are hence expected to edge out with the win on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More