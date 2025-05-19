Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - May 19 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings host the Seattle Storm on Monday as both teams look for their first win of the 2025 WNBA season. The Storm previously swept the Wings with a 4-0 record in their 2024 season series.
The upcoming matchup will feature the first-time clash of the WNBA Draft's first and second overall picks, Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga, respectively.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game details and odds
The Storm-Wings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
The game will be televised nationally on NBA TV, and locally on KFAA and CW Seattle. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Storm (-145) vs Wings (+130)
Spread: Storm (-2.5) vs Wings +2.5)
Total (O/U): -110 (o164.5) / -110 (u164.5)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Preview
The Storm kicked off their season with a 59-81 road loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. Skylar Diggins led their losing effort with 21 points, three rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings suffered a 99-84 loss during their home opener against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Arike Ogunbowale tallied 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal to lead their losing effort in the game.
Seattle will be without Jordan Horston, Katie Samuelson and Nika Muhl as all of them are listed out for the season. On the other hand, Dallas has Luisa Geiseloder as probable to play in the game while Lou Lopez Senechal is out for the season.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups
Storm
G - Skylar Diggins | F - Alysha Clark | F - Gabby Williams | C - Nneka Ogwumike | C - Ezi Magbegor
Wings
G - Arike Ogunbowale | G - DiJonai Carrington | G - Paige Bueckers | F - NaLyssa Smith | C - Myisha Hines-Allen
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Betting Tips
Nneka Ogwumike is expected to log under 17.5 points in the contest. She averaged under the line in the previous season and is coming off a 12-point outing on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers could record over 4.5 rebounds. She tallied seven rebounds in her regular season debut and also crossed the mark in her final preseason game.
Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Prediction
Both teams underwent drastic roster changes in the offseason and are still building compatibility. The Wings displayed better team coordination in their season debut compared to the Storm, and are hence expected to edge out with the win on Monday.