Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Preview and Prediction for June 13 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings matchup is one of the three WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Thursday. The Storm have a 3-1 record in the in-season tourney, while the Wings are 0-4. Overall, Seattle is second in the West with a 8-4 record, while Dallas is last in the conference with a 3-7 record.

The Storm won their last game 95-79 against the LA Sparks on Tuesday, while the Wings are on a five-game losing streak, including a 97-90 defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

The Commissioner’s Cup continues until June 25, when the best team from the East and West will compete in the final to be crowned the inaugural champion.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game details and odds

The Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 13, at College Park Center, Arlington. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. It won’t be streamed live on WNBA League Pass and will be available only on demand after it concludes.

Moneyline: Storm (-330) vs. Wings (+265)

Spread: Storm (-7.5) vs. Wings (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o162.5) vs. Wings -110 (u162.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings preview

The two teams have met 70 times, with Seattle leading the all-time series 42-28. However, the Wings dominated last year’s regular-season series 3-1. Thursday’s game is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings injury reports and starting lineups

The Storm doesn’t have any injuries to report. Seattle coach Noelle Quinn should start:

PG: Skylar Diggins-Smith SG: Jewell Loyd SF: Victoria Vivians PF: Nneka Ogwumike C: Ezi Magbegor

Seattle’s key bench contributors should be Mercedes Russell, Sami Whitcomb, Jordan Horston and Joyner Holmes.

The Wings listed Natasha Howard (foot), Satou Sabally (shoulder) and Jaelyn Brown (illness) as out. Dallas coach Latricia Trammell should start:

PG: Sevgi Uzun SG: Arike Ogunbowale SF: Maddy Siegrist PF: Monique Billings C: Teaira McCowan

Dallas’ key contributors off of the bench should be Kalani Brown, Jacy Sheldon and Stephanie Soares.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Storm to win on the road. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Seattle has been one the best teams in the league, while Dallas falls in the opposite spectrum. Expect the Storm to cover the spread for a win. While Seattle should score plenty, the same cannot be said for Dallas, thus, the team total should stay under 162.5 points.

