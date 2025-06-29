Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and betting tips - June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm travel to California on Sunday to face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the last game being a 76-70 win for the Valkyries.

Both teams enter this game after beating an Eastern Conference opponent. The Valkyries beat Angel Reese's Chicago Sky in their last game, while the Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their eighth consecutive loss, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Their victories saw both return to winning ways as they remain a place off each other in the WNBA standings. The Storm (10-6) are fifth in the rankings and share a similar record with the Atlanta Dream in fourth place. Meanwhile, the Valkyries (8-7) are sixth.

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The intra-conference game between the Storm and the Valkyries is scheduled for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Local fans can follow the action live on KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31 and CW Seattle networks, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Seattle Storm -5.5 o159.5 (-105) -220 Golden State Valkyries +5.5 u158.5 (-115) +190

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries preview

The Seattle Storm takes a trip to the Bay Area after three consecutive home games against Eastern Conference opponents, beating the Liberty and the Sun but succumbing to the Indiana Fever.

In their four games on the road this month, the Storm have been fairly successful, winning three and losing one. However, that loss came against the Valkyries at Chase Center.

Skylar Diggins continues to lead the way for the Storm as her 24-point performance earned them a win against Connecticut. She's averaging 19.0 points and 6.1 assists and will once again lead the line against Golden State. Veteran Nneka Ogwumike has also been a consistent performer, averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries enter the game with a similar record, losing once in last three games against opponents from the East. In their last game, they beat the Chicago Sky 83-78. The contest against Seattle will be their last home game before a four-game road stint.

The Valkyries continue to move forward under Kayla Thornton's leadership. She recorded 29 points against the Sky on Friday. The forward averages 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds and has played all 15 games this term.

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries starting lineups

The Storm will be without Lexie Brown (illness) and Katie Lou Samuelson (ACL) against the Valkyries.

Position Starters PG Erica Wheeler SG Skylar Diggins SF Gabby WIlliams PF Exi Magbegor C Nneka Ogwumike

Meanwhile, the Valkyries will be without their rookie Carla Leite for Sunday's game.

Position Starters PG Veronica Burton SG Tiffany Hayes SF Kayla Thornton PF Stephanie Talbot C Monique Billings

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries betting tips

The Storm will be led by Skylar Diggins on Sunday and should be the favored pick by bettors. Her odds of -110 for over 24.5 points and assists are a great return, as she has hit this figure in all of her last five games.

Kayla Thornton, meanwhile, will be the best pick for the Valkyries. She offers odds of -115 for over 15.5 points scored, which is a great return, especially after dropping a career-high 29 points in her last outing.

Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries predictions

This game between Seattle and Golden State is a tough one to call, given their similar form. Both teams share a similar rank in the standings, and the Valkyries have beaten the Storm earlier this season.

However, the Seattle Storm should have enough firepower to avenge their loss earlier this month and create some distance between them in the standings.

