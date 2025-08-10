Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

Two teams aiming to rebound from recent defeats will meet Sunday as the LA Sparks host the Seattle Storm. The Sparks enter the matchup after recording their lowest point total of the season in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries, while the Storm look to halt a four-game skid.

Ad

Despite their most recent setback, the Sparks had been surging, winning three straight and scoring at least 100 points in each contest. The Storm, meanwhile, mounted a strong second-half rally in their latest outing against the Las Vegas Aces but ultimately fell short.

Here’s a preview of Sunday's Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Storm (-162) vs Sparks (+135)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Storm -3.5 (-110) vs Sparks +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Storm o172.5 (-110) vs Sparks u172.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks preview

Both teams come in off losses, but over the past four games, the Sparks have been among the league’s top performers. Although they sit outside the playoff picture at 14-16 and in ninth place, they trail the No. 8 Valkyries by just one game.

Ad

In that span, they’ve posted the league’s third-best offensive rating and fifth-best net rating. With Cameron Brink back in action, they’ve also climbed to second in the league in blocks.

The Storm, meanwhile, have struggled during the same stretch, ranking second in turnovers per game (12.3) and dropping several close contests despite leading the league in field goal attempts per game.

This will be the third meeting between the teams this season. Seattle won the first matchup 98-67 in June, while LA evened the series with a 108-106 overtime victory to open August.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

Storm

G - Skylar Diggins | G - Erica Wheeler | F - Nneka Ogwumike | F - Gabby Williams | C - Ezi Magbegor

Sparks

G - Kelsey Plum | G - Julie Allemand | F - Rickea Jackson | F - Dearica Hamby | C - Azura Stevens

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks betting tips

Ad

Kelsey Plum O/U 17.5 points – Take the over.

Dearica Hamby O/U 14.5 points– Take the under.

Skylar Diggins O/U 14.5 points– Take the over.

Rickea Jackson O/U 14.5 points– Take the under.

Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks prediction

We’re calling for the Storm to snap their losing streak with a win over the Sparks.

Our prediction: Storm win by 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More