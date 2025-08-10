Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

Two teams aiming to rebound from recent defeats will meet Sunday as the LA Sparks host the Seattle Storm. The Sparks enter the matchup after recording their lowest point total of the season in a loss to the Golden State Valkyries, while the Storm look to halt a four-game skid.
Despite their most recent setback, the Sparks had been surging, winning three straight and scoring at least 100 points in each contest. The Storm, meanwhile, mounted a strong second-half rally in their latest outing against the Las Vegas Aces but ultimately fell short.
Here’s a preview of Sunday's Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game, scheduled to tip off 8 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in LA.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Storm (-162) vs Sparks (+135)
Spread: Storm -3.5 (-110) vs Sparks +3.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Storm o172.5 (-110) vs Sparks u172.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks preview
Both teams come in off losses, but over the past four games, the Sparks have been among the league’s top performers. Although they sit outside the playoff picture at 14-16 and in ninth place, they trail the No. 8 Valkyries by just one game.
In that span, they’ve posted the league’s third-best offensive rating and fifth-best net rating. With Cameron Brink back in action, they’ve also climbed to second in the league in blocks.
The Storm, meanwhile, have struggled during the same stretch, ranking second in turnovers per game (12.3) and dropping several close contests despite leading the league in field goal attempts per game.
This will be the third meeting between the teams this season. Seattle won the first matchup 98-67 in June, while LA evened the series with a 108-106 overtime victory to open August.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups
Storm
G - Skylar Diggins | G - Erica Wheeler | F - Nneka Ogwumike | F - Gabby Williams | C - Ezi Magbegor
Sparks
G - Kelsey Plum | G - Julie Allemand | F - Rickea Jackson | F - Dearica Hamby | C - Azura Stevens
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks betting tips
- Kelsey Plum O/U 17.5 points – Take the over.
- Dearica Hamby O/U 14.5 points– Take the under.
- Skylar Diggins O/U 14.5 points– Take the over.
- Rickea Jackson O/U 14.5 points– Take the under.
Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks prediction
We’re calling for the Storm to snap their losing streak with a win over the Sparks.
Our prediction: Storm win by 6.