Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm are on the road Friday to face the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Seattle is fifth in the standings with a 7-5 record, while Las Vegas is eighth at 5-6.
This will be the third meeting between the two Western Conference teams this season. The Storm won the first game 102-82 on May 25, while the Aces won the second game 75-70 on June 1. Overall, the two teams have clashed 93 times, with Las Vegas holding a 48-45 edge.
The Storm have won six of their past 10 games and are coming off a lopsided 98-67 win against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Nneka Ogwumike was at her absolute best with 26 points, while Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins contributed 15 points each. Alysha Clark came off the bench for 14 points.
It’s been a surprisingly slow start for the Aces. They are on a two-game losing streak and have split their past 10 games, 5-5. Las Vegas most recently played the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday and lost 76-62. The team’s problems escalated after A’ja Wilson suffered a concussion against the Sparks on June 11. She has missed the past three games.
In Wilson’s absence, Jewell Loyd led the team with 12 points on Tuesday.
The Storm vs Aces regular-season game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game can be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Injury reports
Seattle Storm injury report
The Storm could be without Gabby Williams, who is listed as day to day after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles. Katie Lou Samuelson is out for the season after an ACL tear in her right knee.
Las Vegas Aces injury report
The Aces continue to sweat it out over the fitness of A’ja Wilson. However, good news could be on the horizon for Aces fans, as Wilson is listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Megan Gustafson (lower left leg injury) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (ankle) are out.
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth chart
Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.
Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart
Seattle coach Noelle Quinn should start:
PG: Skylar Diggins SG: Erica Wheeler SF: Nneka Ogwumike PF: Gabby Williams C: Ezi Magbegor
Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart
If A’ja Wilson is available, Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon should start:
PG: Chelsea Gray SG: Jewell Loyd SF: A’ja Wilson PF: Jackie Young C: Kiah Stokes