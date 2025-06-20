  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Seattle Storm
  • Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Jun 21, 2025 00:07 GMT
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season (Image Credits: Getty)
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season (Image Credits: Getty)

The Seattle Storm are on the road Friday to face the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Seattle is fifth in the standings with a 7-5 record, while Las Vegas is eighth at 5-6.

Ad

This will be the third meeting between the two Western Conference teams this season. The Storm won the first game 102-82 on May 25, while the Aces won the second game 75-70 on June 1. Overall, the two teams have clashed 93 times, with Las Vegas holding a 48-45 edge.

The Storm have won six of their past 10 games and are coming off a lopsided 98-67 win against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Nneka Ogwumike was at her absolute best with 26 points, while Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins contributed 15 points each. Alysha Clark came off the bench for 14 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It’s been a surprisingly slow start for the Aces. They are on a two-game losing streak and have split their past 10 games, 5-5. Las Vegas most recently played the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday and lost 76-62. The team’s problems escalated after A’ja Wilson suffered a concussion against the Sparks on June 11. She has missed the past three games.

In Wilson’s absence, Jewell Loyd led the team with 12 points on Tuesday.

Ad

The Storm vs Aces regular-season game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game can be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Injury reports

Seattle Storm injury report

The Storm could be without Gabby Williams, who is listed as day to day after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles. Katie Lou Samuelson is out for the season after an ACL tear in her right knee.

Ad

Las Vegas Aces injury report

The Aces continue to sweat it out over the fitness of A’ja Wilson. However, good news could be on the horizon for Aces fans, as Wilson is listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Megan Gustafson (lower left leg injury) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (ankle) are out.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth chart

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.

Ad

Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

Seattle coach Noelle Quinn should start:

PG: Skylar Diggins SG: Erica Wheeler SF: Nneka Ogwumike PF: Gabby Williams C: Ezi Magbegor

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGSkylar DigginsZia Cooke
SGErica WheelerLexie Brown
SFNneka OgwumikeAlysha Clark
PFGabby Williams Mackenzie Holmes
CEzi MagbegorDominique Malonga
Ad

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

If A’ja Wilson is available, Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon should start:

PG: Chelsea Gray SG: Jewell Loyd SF: A’ja Wilson PF: Jackie Young C: Kiah Stokes

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGChelsea GrayAaliyah NyeDana Evans
SGJewell LoydTiffany Mitchell
SFA'ja WilsonKierstan Bell
PFJackie YoungJoyner Holmes
CKiah StokesElizabeth Kitley
About the author
Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Twitter icon

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications