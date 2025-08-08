Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Seattle Storm are on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces in one of three games scheduled for Friday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.
The Storm (16-14) are third in the Western Conference and have won just once in their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 91-87 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.
Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike recorded 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Skylar Diggins-Smith had 11 points, one rebound and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Aces (16-14) are fourth in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games. They were last in action on Wednesday, winning 78-72 on the road against the Golden State Valkyries.
MVP A’ja Wilson finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Jewell Loyd added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces game details
The Storm-Aces game is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup will air on TV on ION.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces betting lines
Moneyline: Storm (+100) vs. Aces (-120)
Spread: Storm (+1.0) vs. Aces (-1.0)
Total: (O/U): Storm (o163.5) -110 vs. Aces (u163.0) -110
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces preview
The Las Vegas Aces have a better record, 7-3, against the Storm in their last 10 matchups. Seattle has dominated this matchup this season, leading 2-1.
Their last matchup was on June 20. The Storm won 90-83, with Ogwumike recording a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds alongside three assists. Wilson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups
Storm
PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Erica Wheeler | PF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | C - Ezi Magbegor
Aces
PG - A’ja Wilson | SG - Kierstan Bell | SF - Nalyssa Smith | PF - Jackie Young | C - Chelsea Gray
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces betting tips
Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 17.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.2 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.
Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson has an over/under of 22.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 21.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.
Storm vs. Aces prediction
Las Vegas is slightly favored to beat the Storm, and expect them to get the win on the night. The Aces have a winning percentage of 54.5%, while Seattle has a 50% win percentage.