  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season 

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season 

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 08, 2025 11:00 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season - Source: Getty

The Seattle Storm are on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces in one of three games scheduled for Friday. It is the fourth matchup between them this season.

Ad

The Storm (16-14) are third in the Western Conference and have won just once in their last five games. They were last in action on Tuesday, losing 91-87 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.

Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike recorded 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Skylar Diggins-Smith had 11 points, one rebound and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Aces (16-14) are fourth in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games. They were last in action on Wednesday, winning 78-72 on the road against the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MVP A’ja Wilson finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Jewell Loyd added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces game details

The Storm-Aces game is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup will air on TV on ION.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Storm (+100) vs. Aces (-120)

Spread: Storm (+1.0) vs. Aces (-1.0)

Total: (O/U): Storm (o163.5) -110 vs. Aces (u163.0) -110

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces preview

The Las Vegas Aces have a better record, 7-3, against the Storm in their last 10 matchups. Seattle has dominated this matchup this season, leading 2-1.

Their last matchup was on June 20. The Storm won 90-83, with Ogwumike recording a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds alongside three assists. Wilson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

Storm

PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Erica Wheeler | PF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | C - Ezi Magbegor

Aces

PG - A’ja Wilson | SG - Kierstan Bell | SF - Nalyssa Smith | PF - Jackie Young | C - Chelsea Gray

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces betting tips

Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 17.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.2 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Ad

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson has an over/under of 22.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 21.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Storm vs. Aces prediction

Las Vegas is slightly favored to beat the Storm, and expect them to get the win on the night. The Aces have a winning percentage of 54.5%, while Seattle has a 50% win percentage.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications