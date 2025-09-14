Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - Sept. 14 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Seattle Storm will be on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. It is the fifth matchup between them this season.
The Storm finished the regular season 23-21 and fourth in the Western Conference, clinching the final spot for the playoffs. They ended the season winning six of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Aces (30-14) finished the season winning their last 15 games. They finished second in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Lynx.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces game details
The Storm-Aces game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup will air on TV on ESPN, and streaming via Fubo.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces betting lines
Moneyline: Storm (+205) vs. Aces (-250)
Spread: Storm (+5.5) vs. Aces (-5.5)
Total: (O/U): Storm (o161.5) -110 vs. Aces (u161.5) -110
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces preview
The Aces have a 7-3 record against the Storm in their last 10 matchups. Both teams are evenly split at 2-2 in games played during the 2025 regular season.
Their last game of the regular season was on Sept. 7 at Vegas. The Aces won 90-86 with A’ja Wilson finishing with 29 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Jackie Young added 26 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Storm center Dominique Malonga finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike chipped in with 12 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups
Storm
PG - Brittney Sykes | SG - Skylar Diggins | SF - Gabby Williams | PF - Nneka Ogwumike | C - Ezi Magbegor
Aces
PG: Kierstan Bell | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C:A’ja Wilson
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces betting tips
Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 16.5 points via Fanduel. She averaged 18.5 ppg during the regular season, and the safe bet is the over.
Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson has an over/under of 24.5 points via Fanduel. She averaged 23.4 ppg during the regular season, and the safe bet is the under.
Game prediction
The Aces are the bookmaker's overwhelming favorites to win this matchup, with a 71.4% win percentage compared to the Storm’s 32.8%.