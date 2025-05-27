Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

On Tuesday, the Seattle Storm will travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center. Both teams have enjoyed a successful start to the season, with the Lynx currently sitting on top of the WNBA standings. The Storm, on the other hand, is currently in third place.
The Lynx, under the leadership of Napheesa Collier, have splendidly started the season. Currently on top of the table, last year's finalists are unbeaten in the league, winning all four of their opening fixtures. They started the season with back-to-back away fixtures against the Wings and the Sparks before returning home for a three-game streak, which ends with them hosting the Storm tonight.
On the other hand, the Seattle franchise has had a similar start to its season. Although not unbeaten like the Lynx, the Storm has won three of its first four fixtures. After defeating the Mercury in their first game of the season, the Storm have since won three games in a row against the Dallas Wings, the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces.
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Odds, and Prediction
The game between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 P.M. ET. Fans can follow the proceedings live locally on the FanDuel Sports Network - North, KOMO 4 and CW Seattle networks. Viewers online can also live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview
Both teams enter this game with a winning streak. The Seattle Storm has a three-game win streak, while the Lynx are undefeated in four games. The winner of this game will also top the standings, which provides huge meaning to this tie.
The Minnesota franchise has been led by its star player, Napheesa Collier, who has been their highest scorer in every game. The forward is currently averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in four appearances. In their last game, Collier recorded a double-double against the Connecticut Sun, earning them a 6-point win.
However, the Lynx so far have faced the likes of the LA Sparks, the Dallas Wings, and the Connecticut Sun, all of whom are at the bottom of the table. This game against the Storm will be their first real challenge against an in-form team, as the WNBA season continues to progress.
On the other hand, the Seattle franchise has been led by its veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The former has been their leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She also enters the game after a successful outing against the Aces, recording 23 points and 8 rebounds. The performance also etched her name in history, as she is now ninth in the All-Time scoring list.
Alternatively, Diggins-Smith has been the highest assist provider for her team, as the experienced duo currently leads the young Seattle team. This game promises to be an entertaining one, as the two teams fight for WNBA supremacy early in the season.
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Starting Lineups
The Seattle Storm enters the game against the Lynx with a relatively fit roster. Katie Lou Samuelson is the only player currently on their injury list.
The Lynx currently have one player on their injury list: Kayla McBride, who is listed as probable for the game due to reconditioning.
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips
For the Storm, forward Nneka Ogwumike will be considered as one of the best picks. She has an odd of -400 for scoring over 15 points, which is a great figure, given she had 23 points in the last game.
Unsurprisingly, Napheesa Collier is expected to be the Lynx's highest scorer with a -265 odd for scoring 20+ points. This is a good betting pick, as the forward is averaging 29 points per game.
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction
The matchup between the Storm and the Lynx will be the first top-of-the-table tie of the 2025 WNBA season. Both teams are currently in good form, and the tie is expected to be tight. However, with that said, the Minnesota franchise will be considered favorites given their home advantage and unbeaten record.