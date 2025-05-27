Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

On Tuesday, the Seattle Storm will travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center. Both teams have enjoyed a successful start to the season, with the Lynx currently sitting on top of the WNBA standings. The Storm, on the other hand, is currently in third place.

Ad

The Lynx, under the leadership of Napheesa Collier, have splendidly started the season. Currently on top of the table, last year's finalists are unbeaten in the league, winning all four of their opening fixtures. They started the season with back-to-back away fixtures against the Wings and the Sparks before returning home for a three-game streak, which ends with them hosting the Storm tonight.

On the other hand, the Seattle franchise has had a similar start to its season. Although not unbeaten like the Lynx, the Storm has won three of its first four fixtures. After defeating the Mercury in their first game of the season, the Storm have since won three games in a row against the Dallas Wings, the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

Trending

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Odds, and Prediction

The game between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 P.M. ET. Fans can follow the proceedings live locally on the FanDuel Sports Network - North, KOMO 4 and CW Seattle networks. Viewers online can also live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Seattle Storm +6.5 o157.5 (-110) +235 Minnesota Lynx -6.5 u157.5 (-110) -285

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview

Both teams enter this game with a winning streak. The Seattle Storm has a three-game win streak, while the Lynx are undefeated in four games. The winner of this game will also top the standings, which provides huge meaning to this tie.

The Minnesota franchise has been led by its star player, Napheesa Collier, who has been their highest scorer in every game. The forward is currently averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in four appearances. In their last game, Collier recorded a double-double against the Connecticut Sun, earning them a 6-point win.

Ad

However, the Lynx so far have faced the likes of the LA Sparks, the Dallas Wings, and the Connecticut Sun, all of whom are at the bottom of the table. This game against the Storm will be their first real challenge against an in-form team, as the WNBA season continues to progress.

On the other hand, the Seattle franchise has been led by its veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The former has been their leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She also enters the game after a successful outing against the Aces, recording 23 points and 8 rebounds. The performance also etched her name in history, as she is now ninth in the All-Time scoring list.

Ad

Alternatively, Diggins-Smith has been the highest assist provider for her team, as the experienced duo currently leads the young Seattle team. This game promises to be an entertaining one, as the two teams fight for WNBA supremacy early in the season.

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Starting Lineups

The Seattle Storm enters the game against the Lynx with a relatively fit roster. Katie Lou Samuelson is the only player currently on their injury list.

Ad

Position Starter PG Skylar Diggins-Smith SG Erica Wheeler SF Alysha Clark PF Nneka Ogwumike C Ezi Magbegor

Ad

The Lynx currently have one player on their injury list: Kayla McBride, who is listed as probable for the game due to reconditioning.

Position Starter PG Courtney Williams SG Karlie Samuelson SF Napheesa Collier PF Bridget Carleton C Alanna Smith

Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

For the Storm, forward Nneka Ogwumike will be considered as one of the best picks. She has an odd of -400 for scoring over 15 points, which is a great figure, given she had 23 points in the last game.

Unsurprisingly, Napheesa Collier is expected to be the Lynx's highest scorer with a -265 odd for scoring 20+ points. This is a good betting pick, as the forward is averaging 29 points per game.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The matchup between the Storm and the Lynx will be the first top-of-the-table tie of the 2025 WNBA season. Both teams are currently in good form, and the tie is expected to be tight. However, with that said, the Minnesota franchise will be considered favorites given their home advantage and unbeaten record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More