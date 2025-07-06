Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineups and depth charts for July 6 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm travel to the East Coast on Sunday to face the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center. This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the first game yielding a 89-79 win for the Storm.
Despite both teams earning a win in their last game, the Seattle Storm enters this game with the better record. In their previous 10 appearances, the Storm has won seven and lost three, while the Liberty has won five and lost five.
However, New York's bright start to the campaign and a 12-5 record placed them second in the WNBA standings. Meanwhile, the Storm (11-7) share a similar record to the Dream in fourth but occupy the fifth seed. Although sharing contrasting results and ranks, the two teams hold identical statistics for the season.
The Seattle Storm has averaged 82.4 points per game while conceding 79.8 points per game. Alternatively, the Liberty has recorded 87.6 points per game while yielding a similar 79.8 points per game. Additionally, both teams share a starkly similar shooting record; the Storm averaged 45.7% from the field compared to the Liberty's 45.6%.
In terms of scoring, Seattle is led by their All-Star guard Skylar Diggins, who has averaged 18.5 ppg and 5.9 apg this season. On the other hand, Breanna Stewart continues to lead the Liberty with 20.5 ppg and 6.5 rpg this season.
Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty: Injury report
Seattle Storm injury report
Katie Lou Samuelson (ACL) will be the only absentee from the Storm roster for their game against the New York Liberty.
New York Liberty injury report
The Liberty will continue to miss the services of Jonquel Jones due to an ankle injury. The center is expected to be out until the All-Star break.
Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty: starting lineups and depth chart
Storm starting lineup and depth chart
The Storm starting five should see Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams as the guards, Erica Wheeler and Nneka Ogwumike as the forwards, while Ezi Magbegor will feature as the center.
Liberty starting lineup and depth chart
The Liberty starting five is expected to feature Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu as the guards, while Kennedy Burke and Breanna Stewart will be the forwards, rounded off with Leonie Fiebich at center.