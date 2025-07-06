Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - July 6 | 2025 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm will travel to the Big Apple as they face the defending champions, the New York Liberty, on July 6 to continue the 2025 WNBA regular season. Both squads have been two of the top teams in the league this season, as the Storm currently sits in the fifth spot with an 11-7 record, while the Liberty boasts the second seed with a 12-5 slate.

The Storm is coming off a grindout win against the Atlanta Dream, 80-79, taking their fifth win in seven games. Meanwhile, the Liberty defeated the LA Sparks in their previous game, 89-79, but have struggled of late, losing four of their last six games.

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty game details

The Storm-Liberty game will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is scheduled to tip off at 1 P.M. ET. The matchup is available on CBS, Fubo TV and will also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Storm (+185) vs Liberty (-220)

Spread: Storm (+6) vs Liberty (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o169) vs Liberty -110 (u169)

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty betting tips

Skylar Diggins-Smith has been the leader of the Storm this season, averaging 18.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Expect her to continue her brilliant season against the defending champions. Bet on her to go over 20 points against the Liberty, as she is poised for a big game.

Another one to look out for is Nneka Ogwumike, the Storm’s leading rebounder. However, she will be faced by fierce competition inside, as the Liberty also boasts a formidable frontcourt. It is safe to bet on her going under her average of 7.8 rebounds per game in New York.

Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu will also be one to look out for. In her past two games, she hit three three-pointers, picking up her shooting slack in the previous games. Bet on her to hit three triples once more on the home court.

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty prediction

With the home crowd behind them, we predict that the New York Liberty will win over the Seattle Storm, igniting a two-game winning run. The home court advantage and New York’s desire to bounce back from a rough stretch are seen to be big factors in the Liberty’s pursuit of the game.

