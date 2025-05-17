Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 17 | WNBA 2025 season

The Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury face each other on Saturday to kick off their 2025 WNBA season. During the 2024 season, the Storm dominated Phoenix with a 3-1 record.

The Storm concluded the 2024 regular season with a 25-15 record to secure the fifth seed. However, they lost 2-0 to the Las Vegas Aces in the postseason, having failed in their quest to win a title since the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the Mercury finished as the seventh seed with a 19-21 record. Their season ended at the hands of eventual finalists, the Minnesota Lynx, who won the playoff series 2-0.

Both teams were busy during the offseason to boost their rosters. The Storm acquired Li Yueru, a 6-foot-7 center, while Alysha Clark rejoined the team after departing in 2020. They also added Erica Wheeler, Mackenzie Holmes, Lexie Brown, Katie Lou Samuelson and Dominique Malonga, a 19-year-old who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The Phoenix Mercury brought in Alyssa Thomas, a five-time All-Star forward acquired from the Connecticut Sun, Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, Sevgi Uzun, Sami Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury Reports

Storm injury report for May 17

The Seattle Storm will be without forward Katie Lou Samuelson for their season opener against the Mercury.

Mercury injury report for May 17

The Phoenix Mercury has an extended list of players out against the Storm. The Storm's complete injury report:

Natasha Mark: Out - Undisclosed

Kahleah Copper: Out - Back

Kotija Laksa: Out - Not injury related

Murjanatu Musa: Out

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Storm starting lineup and depth chart for May 17

The Storm are expected to use a starting lineup of Skylar Diggins-Smith (PG), Erica Wheeler (SG), Alysha Clark (SF), Nneka Ogwumike (PF) and Li Yueru (C).

Below is the Storm depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Lexie Brown Alysha Clark Dominique Malonga Zia Cooke Ezi Magbegor Li Yueru Skylar Diggins Nneka Ogwumike - Erica Wheeler Katie Lou Samuelson - - Gabby Williams -

Mercury starting lineup and depth chart for May 17

The Mercury will likely deploy a starting lineup of Sami Whitcomb (G), Sevgi Uzun (G), Satou Sabaly (F), Alyssa Thomas (F) and Kalani Brown (C).

Below is the Mercury depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Monique Akoa Makani Natasha Mack Kalani Brown Kahleah Copper Alexis Prince Murjanatu Musa Alexa Held Satou Sabally - Kitija Laksa Alyssa Thomas - Sevgi Uzun Kathryn Westbeld - Sami Whitcomb - -

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury?

The Storm-Mercury season opener is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be broadcast on Arizona Family Sports, CBS 5, KOMO 4 and CW Seattle networks.

