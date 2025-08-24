Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting tips - Aug. 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm will be on the road to face the Washington Mystics in one of three games scheduled for Sunday. It is the third matchup between them this season.

The Storm (19-18) are fourth in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Friday, winning 90-65 on the road against the Dallas Wings.

Rookie center Dominique Malonga recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while veteran guard Erica Wheeler had 17 points and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Mystics (16-21) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have won two of their last five games, losing their last three consecutive games. They were last in action on Saturday, losing 91-81 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

Rookie forward Kiki Iriafen finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, and Shakira Austin added 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics game details

The Storm-Mystics game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the CareFirst Arena, Washington, DC. The matchup will air on TV on MNMT and CW Seattle, and streaming via Fubo.

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics betting lines

Moneyline: Storm (-410) vs. Mystics (+355)

Spread: Storm (-8.5) vs. Mystics (+8.5)

Total: (O/U): Storm (o158.5) -110 vs. Mystics (u158.5) -110

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics preview

The Mystics have a better record, 6-4, in their last 10 matchups. Washington has a better record at 2-0 this season.

Their last matchup was on July 26. The Mystics won the game 69-58, with Shakira Austin recording 14 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Ogwumike finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups

Storm

PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | PF - Brittney Sykes | C - Ezi Magbegor

Mystics

PG - Sug Sutton | SG - Alysha Clark | SF - Sonia Citron | PF - Kiki Iriafen | C - Shakira Austin

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics betting tips

Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 18.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.0 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Sonia Citron has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 15.3 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Storm vs. Mystics prediction

The Storm are the overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With an 80.39 win percentage compared to the Mystics' 21.98 percentage, expect Seattle to come out on top.

