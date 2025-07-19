Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier Preview, Prediction and Odds - July 19 | 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

After pitting Team USA against Team WNBA last season, the league has unveiled a new format for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were named the All-Star captains after amassing the most votes.Both players have drafted star-studded lineups for their teams, including a last-minute trade that saw Coach Sandy Bordello take over Team Clark, while Cheryl Reeve headed to Team Collier. With their preparations complete, the teams will face off on Saturday in what should be a highly entertaining matchup.WNBA All-Star Game: Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier details and oddsThe 2025 WNBA All-Star game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The game will go live at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the matchup with WNBA League Pass. It will also be broadcast live on ABC.Moneyline: Team Clark (+140) vs Team Collier (-165)Odds: Team Clark (+3.5) vs. Team Collier (-3.5)Total (O/U): Team Clark -110 (o239.5) vs. Team Collier -110 (u239.5Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.WNBA All-Star Game: Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier previewFor the first time in WNBA history, three rookies will be a part of the All-Star game, with Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers getting the nod. Iriafen and Citron were drafted to Team Caitlin Clark, while Bueckers landed on Team Napheesa Collier.While both teams are chock-full of quality, Collier’s team seems to have an edge. First, Clark will miss the All-Star game due to a groin injury. To exacerbate matters, starter Satou Sabally is also injured and will be sidelined for Saturday’s game.Meanwhile, Team Collier will be close to full strength, with Kayla McBride being their only injured player. Rhyne Howard has been brought in as her replacement.WNBA All-Star game: Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier starting lineupsTeam ClarkPG: Jackie Young | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Aliyah Boston | PF: A’ja Wilson | C: Kayla ThorntonTeam CollierPG: Allisha Gray | SG: Paige Bueckers | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Nneka OgwumikeWNBA All-Star game: Team Caitlin Clark vs Team Napheesa Collier predictionTeam Napheesa Collier is the favorite to win Saturday’s All-Star game matchup vs. Team Caitlin Clark. While both teams are close in quality, Team Clark’s injury issues over the last week have taken some of their best players out of the equation.Our prediction: Team Napheesa Collier to win