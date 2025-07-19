Team Clark vs Team Collier starting lineup and depth chart for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game (July 19)

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend has begun with Day 1 of the event taking place on Friday. Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the host for the proceedings this term, as Team Clark and Team Collier headline the All-Star game.

The first day of the event saw the Three-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge events. The New York Liberty had a clean sweep in both contests as Sabrina Ionescu retained her Three-Point crown, while Natasha Cloud took the win in the Skill Challenge.

All eyes now turn to the WNBA All-Star Game. Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark will lead the charge as team captains, having selected their squads on July 8. Both went with some familiar faces, with Collier choosing Courtney Williams, while Clark made sure to bring Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell onto her roster.

This year's All-Star draft also featured the first-ever coach swap as Clark traded Cheryl Reeve for Sandy Brondello. The two teams feature a great mix of experience and youth and will be rearing to get going on Saturday.

Team Clark vs. Team Collier: Injury report

Team Clark Report

Although bearing a great mix of talents, Team Clark are dealing with significant injuries before the All-Star game. Their captain, Caitlin Clark, is set to sit out the game due to a groin injury, while Mercury forward Satou Sabally is ruled out with an ankle sprain.

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes will replace Clark, while Atlanta Dream's Brionna Jones will feature instead of Sabally.

Team Collier Report

Team Collier's report features a single name. Rhyne Howard will miss the All-Star game due to a left knee injury and will be replaced by Collier's teammate Kayala McBride.

Team Clark vs. Team Collier: starting lineups and depth chart

Team Clark starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starters Bench Bench PG Kelsey Mitchell Brittney Sykes Jackie Young SG Sabrina Ionescu Sonia Citron SF Gabby Williams Kayla Thornton PF Aliyah Boston Kiki Iriafen Brionna Jones C A'ja Wilson

Team Collier starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starters Bench Bench PG Paige Bueckers Courtney Williams Kelsey Plum SG Allisha Gray Skylar Diggins Kayla McBride SF Napheesa Collier Alyssa Thomas PF Breanna Stewart Angel Reese C Nneka Ogwumike

