"That lil punk white boy seem so hurt": Fans divided as Angel Reese gets roasted by Patrick Beverley's podcast co-host

Angel Reese, over the past couple of years, has risen to be one of the most recognizable names in the WNBA. The reasons behind this have been varied, and her growing reputation has also exposed her to a lot of criticism. Patrick Beverley and his podcast co-host, Adam Ferrone, discussed the subject on their podcast, and Ferrone's comments on Reese have seemingly triggered quite a response.

Ferrone, of Barstool Sports fame, quipped on Reese's fame not reflecting her performances on the court and appeared to be critical of her being treated as one of the faces of the WNBA. The debate between Beverley and Ferrone started with the topic of the Chicago Sky star's collaboration with McDonald's and her status as a household name.

"I think her McDonald's meal has her thinking that she's a different stratosphere," Ferrone said. "That she kind of like dictates the WNBA. And I wonder what the other 28 women who scored more points than her last year on average, think of her speaking for all of them."

Ferrone's statement has triggered quite a debate online, with fans taking polar opposite stances on their feelings about Reese's status as one of the most popular names in the WNBA.

"that lil punk white boy seem so hurt angel reese got something going for herself. ts weird" posted a fan, suggesting that the Chicago Sky player hasn't done anything to warrant the criticism.

"He’s not wrong" stated another fan, who believes that the better players in the league deserve more attention that Angel Reese.

"Lmao look at that guy, over there hurt" quipped a fan, mocking Ferrone for his roast of the WNBA All-Star.

"We know angel reese because we make fun of her for her “highlights” in game. We don’t know her for any other reasons. FACTS." posted a fan who sided with Ferrone, pointing at Reese's popularity arising from her viral fail clips.

The conflicting takes continued to fill up the comments section, which was heavily divided on their stand with respect to Ferrone's take.

Reese, who rose to All-Star status as a rookie, is by no means a bad basketball player. However, her outspoken nature and rivalry with fan favorite Caitlin Clark, have made her a topic of conversation, and the debate that ensued on her fame in the Pat Bev Pod on Thursday proves the same. Love her or hate her, the hype around Reese has been built and is likely to stay for years to come.

