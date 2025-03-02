"That's my twin" - Nika Muhl reflects on her initial encounter with Paige Bueckers at UConn

Paige Bueckers is almost unanimously regarded as the best prospect coming out of college basketball in 2025 and is a shoo-in to be selected as the No.1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers, who has been destined for greatness ever since she was a teenager, was inducted into UConn's Huskies of Honor on Sunday.

Ad

Bueckers' former teammate and close friend Nika Muhl was among the guests celebrating her career. The Seattle Storm guard played for UConn with Bueckers from 2020 to 2024, setting the school's assist record. When asked about her first interaction with Bueckers and how she feels about her long-time friend and teammate, Muhl's reaction was as wholesome as one would expect.

"That's my twin. That's my best friend. That's my sister," Muhl said. "That's family for life. What struck me at first with her was how confident, yet humble she is. And to this day, I feel like she is the most humble person I have ever met.

Ad

Trending

"With the amount of her accolades, the things that she is doing, she always puts others first and makes sure that everybody eats."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Bueckers merely a few months away from starting her WNBA career, the best friends from UConn are set to embark on a special journey, continuing their friendship while being rivals for the first time since their paths crossed. UConn's tradition of adding to the WNBA talent pool has been well noted, and Muhl and Bueckers are set to carry their legacy forward in the big leagues.

Paige Bueckers has been previously referred to by an emotional Nika Muhl as her "ride or die"

This wasn't just a case of Nika Muhl making a statement on a special day for her former teammate, Paige Bueckers. Their friendship has been etched into UConn lore, and nothing reflects it better than Muhl's emotional address after their Big East championship triumph in 2024.

Ad

It isn't often that you see a professional athlete thank the universe for letting them cross paths with another athlete who is likely to now be a rival for years to come. First, we had Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, and now we have Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers as college stars who are stepping up to the WNBA with storied friendships holding them strong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback