"They wrote us all off": A’ja Wilson chokes back tears in emotional speech after accepting historic WNBA MVP honor

A’ja Wilson beat out the competition of Napheesa Collier to win a record fourth WNBA MVP, achieving another set of remarkable firsts in the process. This is Wilson's second award of the 2025 season. She was also named Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside the Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith.League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised Wilson by handing the award in person on Friday in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Aces star struggled to hold back tears during her acceptance speech. Surrounded by the Aces players and staff, four-time WNBA MVP Wilson let her emotions show.&quot;God is so good,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;He’s been with us through this whole journey, and my team knows this hasn't been easy for us. They counted us out. They wrote us all off. But we showed up every single day, and we worked our a**es off.&quot;Wilson then took time to thank her teammates, and the front office for believing in the team.&quot;I'm just this&quot; (pointing to the trophy). It has my name on it, and it's gonna be that. But this one is all of us, y'all. There is no 'that' without each and every last one of you guys. And I just want to thank y'all so much for putting up with me, for one. Also, never losing yourselves through this process. Like, we've been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other, and that's what makes this so special. I just can't thank you guys enough from the front office to everybody for always betting on us. A lot of behind the scenes doesn't go unnoticed.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe ended her speech with a reminder:“But this isn't done. We still got some work to do.”A formidable rival in the race for the honor was Collier, who’s having another staggering season with the Lynx. However, A’ja Wilson emerged victorious for a stellar season, guiding the Aces from the 10th seed to No. 2 and now into the battle for their third WNBA championship.