  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • "They wrote us all off": A’ja Wilson chokes back tears in emotional speech after accepting historic WNBA MVP honor

"They wrote us all off": A’ja Wilson chokes back tears in emotional speech after accepting historic WNBA MVP honor

By Mervin LR
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:47 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Two - Source: Getty
"They wrote us all off": A’ja Wilson chokes back tears in emotional speech after accepting historic WNBA MVP honor sSource: Getty

A’ja Wilson beat out the competition of Napheesa Collier to win a record fourth WNBA MVP, achieving another set of remarkable firsts in the process. This is Wilson's second award of the 2025 season. She was also named Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside the Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith.

Ad

League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert surprised Wilson by handing the award in person on Friday in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Aces star struggled to hold back tears during her acceptance speech. Surrounded by the Aces players and staff, four-time WNBA MVP Wilson let her emotions show.

"God is so good," Wilson said. "He’s been with us through this whole journey, and my team knows this hasn't been easy for us. They counted us out. They wrote us all off. But we showed up every single day, and we worked our a**es off."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wilson then took time to thank her teammates, and the front office for believing in the team.

"I'm just this" (pointing to the trophy). It has my name on it, and it's gonna be that. But this one is all of us, y'all. There is no 'that' without each and every last one of you guys. And I just want to thank y'all so much for putting up with me, for one. Also, never losing yourselves through this process. Like, we've been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other, and that's what makes this so special. I just can't thank you guys enough from the front office to everybody for always betting on us. A lot of behind the scenes doesn't go unnoticed.”
Ad
Ad

She ended her speech with a reminder:

“But this isn't done. We still got some work to do.”

A formidable rival in the race for the honor was Collier, who’s having another staggering season with the Lynx. However, A’ja Wilson emerged victorious for a stellar season, guiding the Aces from the 10th seed to No. 2 and now into the battle for their third WNBA championship.

About the author
Mervin LR

Mervin LR

Twitter icon

Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.

Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.

Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.

In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mervin LR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications