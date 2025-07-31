Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Pairs Angel Reese with $196,267 PG, Kamilla Cardoso Joins Paige Bueckers and More

With the 2025 WNBA Trade Deadline upon us, it's always fun to kickstart the trade machine and move around some of the top prospects. Angel Reese's frontcourt co-star Kamilla Cardoso, Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington and Chelsea Gray are some of the names thrown out online as potential candidates to switch teams.

The Chicago Sky have significant roster voids to fill, and the surplus of talent in the frontcourt with 2024's first-round picks, Reese and Cardoso, hasn't led them to the success envisioned. The Sky made massive moves to address playmaking, scoring, and spacing issues with Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, but those trades didn't work.

Atkins hasn't performed as expected, dealing with injuries and playing 21 of the 26 games. She's averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Meanwhile, Vandersloot has been sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL tear. The Sky gave up plenty to acquire Atkins, including the No. 3 pick (Sonia Citron), a swap in 2027 and a 2027 second-round pick.

Nevertheless, amid spacing issues with playing two post players of Reese and Carodoso's caliber, the latter is a prized asset the team could use at the deadline to address its point guard conundrum.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings need to replenish their center rotation. Their defense has been underwhelming for the better part of the season and some more talent at the five could take the Paige Bueckers-led core a long way. They have DiJonai Carrington's contract to make a move and reset the roster for next season.

Three-team mock trade helps Angel Reese's Sky add Chelsea Gray, Kamilla Cardoso heads to Dallas

The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings could help each other out at the deadline with the Las Vegas Aces as their third trade partner. All teams have key holes to address. The Sky needs an established point guard, the Wings need defense on the interior and the Aces could use perimeter defensive help to resolve their woes this season.

Here's a three-team mock trade involving these teams, which addresses their issues:

Sky receive:

Chelsea Gray

2027 Dallas first-round pick (via Aces)

Wings receive:

Kamilla Cardoso

Maddy Westbeld

Aces receive:

DiJonai Carrington

2026 Chicago second-round pick

Chelsea Gray has significantly underperformed for the Aces. Las Vegas can fully lean into Jackie Young and Jewell Lloyd to handle the team's offense from the perimeter by moving Gray. Adding Carrington would give them a feisty and younger defender who can provide a decent scoring punch.

For the Sky, Gray would be the veteran presence at point guard they have longed for since last season. She can space the floor and has already established a solid chemistry with star Angel Reese during their stint for the Rose BC en route to their Unrivaled title run.

The Wings get better at the center position and provide franchise star Paige Bueckers with a new running mate for the future to build around. Their skills in different positions would mesh well, and Dallas can be significantly better on the defensive end with the former SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

