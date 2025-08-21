Top 10 highest-scoring games in WNBA history ft. Paige Bueckers' 44-point explosion

Paige Bueckers erupted for a career-best 44 points on Wednesday night, setting the WNBA rookie record for most points in a game. It also stood as the highest single-game scoring performance this season, though it came in the Dallas Wings’ narrow 81-80 loss to the LA Sparks.

With Bueckers’ historic showing, the question arises: where does her performance land among the top 10 highest-scoring games in WNBA history?

Top 10 highest-scoring games in WNBA history

#10. Paige Bueckers, Diana Taurasi, Betty Lennox, Deanna Nolan, Cynthia Cooper (44 points)

Bueckers cracked the top 10 with her 44-point night. That benchmark had previously been reached four times: by UConn great Diana Taurasi in July 2010, one-time champion Betty Lennox in June 2008, four-time All-Star Deanna Nolan in June 2008 and Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper back in July 1997.

What makes Bueckers stand out is her efficiency, as she became the first player to score 40+ points on 17-of-21 shooting, an incredible 81.0%.

#8. Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne (45 points)

In 2023, Breanna Stewart powered the New York Liberty with a 45-point, 12-rebound performance in a 90-73 rout of the Indiana Fever. The same total was first reached by Elena Delle Donne, who went for 45 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in a Chicago Sky win over the Atlanta Dream in June 2015.

#7. Katie Smith (46 points)

Katie Smith poured in 46 points on 11-of-23 shooting for the Minnesota Lynx in a 100-95 defeat to the LA Sparks in July 2001.

#5. Lauren Jackson, Diana Taurasi (47 points)

Diana Taurasi, an 11-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champion, notched a career-high 47 points on 17-of-33 shooting in a 111-110 victory over the Houston Comets in August 2006.

Hall of Famer and three-time MVP Lauren Jackson matched that feat with 47 points and 14 rebounds for the Seattle Storm in a 97-96 loss to the Washington Mystics in July 2007.

#4. Maya Moore (48 points)

Maya Moore delivered 48 points and 10 rebounds in a 112-108 win over the Atlanta Dream in July 2014, one of the defining performances of her Hall of Fame–caliber career, which includes six All-Star nods, four championships and an MVP.

#3. Riquna Williams (51 points)

Breaking into the 50s, Riquna Williams dropped 51 points on 17-of-28 shooting for the Tulsa Shock in a 98-65 demolition of the San Antonio Silver Stars in September 2013. It marked the first 50-point game in WNBA history.

#1 A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage (53 points)

The all-time record is shared by A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage, each with 53. Wilson posted her historic line in August 2023, scoring 53 on 16-of-23 shooting with seven rebounds and four blocks in a 112-100 win over Atlanta.

Cambage set her mark earlier, tallying 53 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks on 17-of-22 shooting in a 104-87 Dallas Wings win over the New York Liberty in July 2018.

