Top 3 candidates Dallas Wings could consider as next head coach after Chris Koclanes' firing

On Tuesday, the Dallas Wings announced that they had dismissed head coach Chris Koclanes. In his lone season with the team, Koclanes amassed a 10-34 record, leading the Wings front office to take serious action.

With the Wings missing the playoff bus yet again, they now have a lengthy offseason to make their decision on Koclanes' replacement. However, the Wings will have to move fast, as no less than four other teams are also looking to secure their next head coaching hire. This list includes the Toronto and Portland expansions, which are set to join the WNBA in 2026.

In this thrilling hunt for a new head coach, which mentor could the Wings be eyeing? Here are three possibilities

Nola Henry

The Wings might not have to look that far for a Koclanes replacement, as there is a viable candidate on Koclanes' coaching staff this past season.

For the past few months, there has been clamor among Wings fans to get Nola Henry the head coaching job. Her resume includes roles like player development coach and assistant coach, and during the inaugural season of Unrivaled, it was Henry who led Rose BC to the first-ever Unrivaled championship.

By naming Henry as their new head coach, the Wings would be tapping a mentor who is both familiar with the roster and has the potential to introduce much-needed innovations on offense and defense.

Briann January

Briann January is another WNBA assistant coach who would make an interesting hire at the head coaching position. One thing that gives January an edge is her lengthy experience as a WNBA player. In her 14-year WNBA career, she played for the likes of the Phoenix Mercury, the Connecticut Sun, and the Seattle Storm.

Notably, the team that January spent the bulk of her playing career with was the Indiana Fever, the same team that hired her as an assistant coach earlier this year. January's multiple stints as an assistant coach with the WNBA, along with her experience as a WNBA player, could be enough to make the Wings pay serious attention.

Sandy Brondello

It's not often that a two-time WNBA champion of a head coach is free to take calls from front office executives. But now, the opportunity presents itself: Sandy Brondello has a proven track record of helping teams become playoff contenders and even title favorites.

The Wings will certainly take Brondello's title campaigns with the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty into consideration. If the Wings organization wants to keep Paige Bueckers happy in Dallas, they could start with a successful veteran coach.

