Top 5 betting favorites to win 2024 WNBA MVP award ft. Caitlin Clark

The WNBA regular season is about to begin, and there are already talks about who might win the WNBA MVP award. At this point in the season, it's all just speculation based on how some players performed last season or how oddsmakers think certain players will impact their team.

The top of the pack in the MVP odds contains some of the league's brightest stars, some of whom have already been named the WNBA MVP before. There are also a few whom some fans argue were robbed of this prestigious award, and there are also some fresh faces. As per BetMGM, here are the top five favorites to win MVP this season.

Top 5 favorites to win the WNBA MVP award in 2024

#5. Brittney Griner (+1600)

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner has been in the conversation for the WNBA MVP award, but in the eyes of the voters, she hasn't played well enough to secure the award. While she has won the Defensive Player of the Year award multiple times, the MVP continues to elude her.

This season, she has another chance to make her case for the award yet again and she is starting off strong as one of the favorites to win.

#4. Alyssa Thomas (+1100)

Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas was the runner-up to last year's WNBA MVP award after receiving 23 first-place votes. In fact, she received three more first-place votes than the actual winner. However, since the actual winner is determined through a points system, Thomas lost by just a few points.

This season, Thomas has another chance to prove that she is worthy of the coveted MVP award and she has all season to show that to the voters.

#3. Caitlin Clark (+1000)

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, the star player who took college basketball by storm, is finally in the pros, and the expectations for her are through the roof. Even before playing in an official regular season game, some already think she could give the league's proven stars a run for their money.

Clark is already among the favorites to win the WNBA MVP award, placing her even higher than previous favorites. Will the rookie rise to the occasion or falter under the brighter spotlights in the pros? Only Clark can answer that and she'll have plenty of eyes watching.

#2. Breanna Stewart (+550)

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart has shown everyone that she is a valuable player and has the hardware to prove it. She won her first MVP in 2018 and has been in the conversation for the award every year since then.

Stewart was the league's most valuable player again last season, although her win was not without some drama. She only had 20 first-place votes compared to Thomas' 23. However, she earned more second-place votes against Thomas by a wide margin, which allowed her to get more points, thus giving her the WNBA MVP award.

#5. A'ja Wilson (+120)

A'ja Wilson

Some would argue that A'ja Wilson was the rightful winner of the WNBA MVP Award last season. She came close with 17 first-place votes and 25 second-place votes, but that was not enough.

What she did get last season was the Finals MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year award. At only 27 years of age, Wilson is already one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. She already has two MVPs and two titles (2022 and 2023), along with a host of other accolades.

Wilson could add another WNBA MVP award to her trophy collection as she opens the season as the favorite to win.