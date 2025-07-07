Top 5 undrafted WNBA players who became All-Stars against all odds ft. Kayla Thornton

Undrafted success stories are some of basketball’s most uplifting. In the NBA, Ben Wallace and Udonis Haslem defied the odds, and the WNBA has some legends who did the same, proving that heart and hustle can outshine draft day headlines.

ESPN W shared a list of undrafted WNBA players to be named an All-Star on Sunday, honoring Kayla Thornton. The Valkyries star became the first undrafted player since 2019 to be given the nod after an exceptional season with Golden State.

Although ESPN's list holds seven names, let's take a look at the top five undrafted WNBA players who became All-Stars against all odds.

Top 5 undrafted WNBA players who became All-Stars ft. Kayla Thornton

#5. Erica Wheeler (2019)

The last undrafted player to be selected in an All-Star game, Erica Wheeler, had a long journey to the top. A member of Rutgers' Scarlet Knights team, Wheeler went undrafted in the 2013 draft and headed overseas. She played in Puerto Rico, Turkey, and Brazil, before earning a tryout with the Atlanta Dream in 2015.

Appearing in 17 games for the Dream, she was later cut and joined the Liberty, playing three games. However, her career flourished with the Indiana Fever, who signed her in 2016. Her All-Star selection came in 2019, after a great start, and was named the All-Star MVP. Despite an inspiring journey, Wheeler didn't have much success in the league and is currently with the Seattle Storm.

#4. Kayla Thorton (2025)

A year after Wheeler's rejection, Kayla Thornton went undrafted in the 2014 WNBA draft after a successful tenure with the UTEP Miners. The forward finished as the programme's all-time leading scorer and averaged 19.5 PPG in her final season. After her omission in the draft, she headed to Puerto Rico and Israel before making her debut in the WNBA.

Signing with the Mytics, Thornton played 10 games for them before heading to Puerto Rico and Korea. She returned to the W with the Dallas in 2017 and moved to the NY Liberty in 2023, playing a crucial role in their Commissioner's Cup and WNBA win. Signed by the Valkyries in November, she has become their leading scorer and earned her first WNBA All-Star selection.

#3. Erika de Souza (2009, 2013, 2014)

Unlike Thornton and Wheeler, Erika de Souza never entered the WNBA draft. The Brazilian was signed by the LA Sparks in 2002 after her first professional season in Spain. Upon her arrival, she won her first WNBA title with the Sparks while making 11 appearances all season.

However, she didn't return to the WNBA until 2007, signing with the Connecticut Sun. Although not playing many games, she joined the newly formed Atlanta Dream in 2008 and helped the team during its infancy. Becoming an important player for Atlanta, De Souza earned three All-Star nods between 2009 to 2014. The center is still active today at 43 years and plays professionally in Belgium.

#2. Mwadi Mabika (2000, 2002)

Similar to De Souza, Mwadi Mabika never entered the WNBA draft. On the contrary, she was brought to the United States by NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo. Upon her arrival in 1997, she was signed by the LA Sparks and averaged 6.0 points in her first season. The guard bettered this output in the following years and made her first WNBA All-Star appearance in 2000.

Following this success, Mabika helped the Sparks win the title in 2001 and 2002 and earned her second nod in 2002, after her best season in the league. She also earned an All-WNBA First Team selection that year, averaging 16.8 points per game.

#1. Becky Hammon (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011)

Although newer fans know her as the coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon was a great player during her time. Despite going undrafted in the 1999 WNBA draft, Hammon was signed by the Liberty and impressed in her rookie season while backing Teresa Weatherspoon. After steadily improving in the next few years, Hammon was selected as an All-Star in 2003 after averaging 14.7 ppg.

Following this, Hammon was selected All-Star in 2005 and 2006 before moving to San Antonio, where she earned her fourth All-Star nod. With the Stars, the guard recorded her best season on 19.5 ppg, earning her a fifth All-Star appearance, and earned one final nod in 2011 making her the only undrafted player with three or more All-Star appearances.

