Unrivaled 2025: 5 players to watch out for in upcoming WNBA season ft. Angel Reese 

Following the conclusion of the inaugural season of Unrivaled, players will have less than two months left to prepare for the 2025 WNBA season. Several players have already expressed their excitement for the upcoming campaign despite the lack of a proper offseason.

Ad

Some even used the high-intensity pace of Unrivaled to get into playing shape a month before training camp. There's no doubt that young players improved their game by playing in the 3-on-3 league, while some vets proved that they still have it.

Ad

Trending

With all that said and done, here's a closer look at five Unrivaled players to watch out for in the 2025 WNBA season.

5 players to watch out for in upcoming WNBA season

#1. Angel Reese | Forward | Chicago Sky

Angel Reese | Forward | Chicago Sky (Photo: IMAGN)

After establishing herself as the best rebounder in the WNBA as a rookie, Angel Reese cemented it by leading Unrivaled in rebounds per game. Reese was also named the first-ever Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year for helping Rose BC reach the final.

Ad

The Chicago Sky star showed improvement in her finishing, especially in her positioning in the paint. It has a lot to do with the pace of the game, but she also played with a legitimate point guard in Chelsea Gray. It will be interesting to see how she'll perform in her second season in the W.

#2. Chelsea Gray | Guard | Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray | Guard | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Chelsea Gray was limited to just 27 games last season as she recovered from a foot injury suffered in the 2023 WNBA Finals. Gray was not herself, failing to help the Las Vegas Aces win their third straight championship. Her rhythm was off and never got into it.

Ad

However, that's not the case in her stint at Unrivaled, showing off why she's still the "Point Gawd." She led the league in assists per game, while also being named the Unrivaled Playoff MVP. Her scoring was top-notch in the final stretch of the season and will likely translate to the Aces' upcoming campaign to win another title.

Ad

#3. Aaliyah Edwards | Forward | Washington Mystics

Aaliyah Edwards | Forward | Washington Mystics (Photo: GETTY)

Aaliyah Edwards had an underrated rookie season in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics. Edwards had limited playing time at Unrivaled, but she still managed to steal the show in the midseason 1-on-1 tournament. Her first-round upset win over Breanna Stewart went viral.

Ad

Edwards made it to the final before losing to Napheesa Collier. It should give her the confidence to play much better for the Mystics. She might even have a breakout campaign and prove that she's a three-level scorer.

#4. Rhyne Howard | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Rhyne Howard is one of the top rising stars in the WNBA, a former Rookie of the Year and already a two-time All-Star. Howard came up short in winning the Unrivaled Championship as her Vinyl BC lost to Rose BC in the final.

Ad

Despite the loss, there was nothing to be ashamed of for Howard, who averaged 20.5 points per game, which was fourth in the league. She already had her breakout campaign in the W, but a stint in Unrivaled could people her to stardom, especially alongside Brittney Griner in Atlanta.

Ad

#5. Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

There was no denying that Napheesa Collier was the best player in Unrivaled, taking home the scoring title and the first-ever Unrivaled MVP trophy. However, Collier and the Lunar Owls fell short of winning the championship, just like her and the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Collier is one of the best players in the world today, but her target is to one-up A'ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP. She has all the tools to win it next season, as well as the Lynx's first title since 2017. She has all the motivation to succeed, making her a must-watch player in the W this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback