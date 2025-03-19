Unrivaled Disappointments: Dijonai Carrington and 4 players whose stock took a major hit before WNBA season

The inaugural Unrivaled season has wrapped up with Rose BC crowned as the first-ever Unrivaled champions. The Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper lead squad clinched victory in the championship game on Monday after defeating the Vinyl BC with a final score of 54-62.

However, not everyone had a successful season like Reese, Copper or Napheesa Collier. Some players were disappointing in the 3x3 format coming from great performances in the 2024 WNBA season. Let's take a look at the five players who proved to be a disappointment in the Unrivaled.

5 players who turned out to be disappointments in the first Unrivaled season

5. DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington playing for Mist BC. (Image Source: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington came off a great run in the WNBA where she won the 2024 Most Improved Player honor. However, her performances outside the W were average at best. The now-Dallas Wings guard failed to carry over her stellar form into the 3x3 format as she averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Compared to her 2024 WNBA stats where she averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and, 1.6 assists, the Wings guard saw a big dip in her numbers. Her offensive output took a hit while she focused on her defensive and playmaking skills. The Mist BC ended the season failing to make the playoffs as the fifth seed in the standings.

4. Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally goes up for a shot against Napheesa Collier (Source: Getty)

Satou Sabally had made it clear coming into the Unrivaled that she won't be returning to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 season. She entered the 3x3 league as a free agent looking to attract interest from major teams in the league and to lead her team to the title.

Although Sabally achieved one of her goals and bagged a contract with the Phoenix Mercury, she failed to lead her team. The German international was great individually, averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. However, the Phantom BC ended the season failing to clinch a playoff spot as the sixth seed in the Unrivaled standings.

Jewell Loyd #24 of the Mist dribbles the ball (Source: Getty)

Jewell Loyd had a similar situation to Satou Sabally coming into the inaugural Unrivaled season. She had a falling out with the Seattle Storm and was very clear on her desire to leave. Similar to Sabally, Loyd had two objectives; attract attention from major teams and lead the Mist BC to the title.

However, she failed on the second objective as the Mist BC lost one game after another despite great individual performances from their roster. Jewell Loyd averaged 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in the 3x3 format. On Feb. 1, the Aces announced acquiring Loyd in a press release.

2. Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud #9 of Phantom dribbles the ball (Source: Getty)

Natasha Cloud is another player who underperformed for her team in the 3x3 format. The now NY Liberty guard averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Cloud's game did not feel like her best and when compared to her 2024 WNBA stats where she averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, her Unrivaled stats look pale.

Cloud is known for her playmaking abilities and there were instances where the fans saw a glimpse of her great passing. However, it was not available all the time during her run for the Phantom BC.

1. Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Mist dribbles the ball (Source: Getty)

Breanna Stewart is arguably the biggest disappointment in the inaugural Unrivaled season. Starting the 3x3 league for their peers was her and Napheesa Collier's idea and it was not a good look to not qualify in the playoffs of her own league.

Stewart came off a championship win with the LIberty and although she delivered a great individual performance, her ability to carry her team was missing. Stewie averaged 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

