Unrivaled rosters 2025: Full list of teams, players, coaches & more

Today was a big day for the upcoming Unrivaled League. The league unveiled the team rosters for all six teams competing for the first-ever Unrivaled championship. Six teams comprised of six players each will play in Miami starting in January.

34 of 36 players were announced before the player selection process, leading to six star-studded squads keen to win the title. Here are all the details you need to know about the brand-new league set to debut in less than two months.

Unrivaled 2025: team coaches and rosters

Mist

Phil Handy will be in charge of coaching this team, which features one of the league's co-founders Breanna Stewart. Jewell Lloyd, DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Vandersloot, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards complete the talented roster.

Vinyl

Vinyl will be coached by former Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon. She'll try to lead Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby to the promised land.

Rose

Team Rose will be coached by Nola Henry and will feature a mix of youth and experience, including players like Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Lexie Hull and Azura Stevens on the roster.

Phantom

Phantom will have a well-rounded roster that can dominate in the paint but also stretch the floor. Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Tiffany Hayes and Brittney Griner are the first five members of this team. They have one of the wild card spots in the tournament and will be coached by Adam Harrington.

Lunar Owls

Lunar Owls will feature the other co-founder of the league, Napheesa Collier, and will be coached by DJ Sackmann. The Minnesota Lynx star will be joined by Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin and the other wild card spot.

Laces

Andrew Wade will call the plays for the Laces, which will feature a lot of talent on the backcourt. Kelsey Plum, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams, Kate Martin and Stefanie Dolson will compete for this team.

When will Unrivaled League start?

The competition is set to start on Jan. 17, 2025. TNT Sports will broadcast the games, taking three weekly games to fans nationally. The competition will last eight weeks, setting players up to start preparing for the beginning of the 2025 WNBA season.

The last two spots should be announced soon, as they can still add a couple of players that can bring more attention to the league.

