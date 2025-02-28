  • home icon
Vinyl BC vs Laces BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 28 | Unrivaled 2025

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 28, 2025 13:30 GMT
Images of the Vinyl and Laces players side by side
Vinyl and Laces look to get back to their winning ways in Unrivaled. Credit: Vinyl/IG, Laces/IG

Vinyl BC will take on Laces BC on Friday inside Wayfair Arena in Miami. This will be the second and final meeting between these two Unrivaled teams in the regular season. On Jan. 24, Laces defeated Vinyl 83-79.

Vinyl (4-6) is fighting to stay in the playoff picture as it clings to the No. 4 spot in the Unrivaled standings. The team is coming off a 79-72 loss to Phantom BC last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Laces (5-5) are just a game ahead of Vinyl. This team is trying to end a two-game skid, which came by way of an 88-60 loss to Lunar Owls BC last Saturday and a 65-49 defeat inflicted by Mist BC on Monday.

also-read-trending Trending

Vinyl BC vs Laces BC: Injury report

Vinyl BC injury report

The status of Arike Ogunbowale is up in the air, as she missed Vinyl's previous game against Phantom last Saturday.

Laces BC injury report

Tiffany Hayes (concussion) and Jackie Young (knee) have both been out for an extended period of time. In addition, Kate Martin (leg) sat out the Laces' game against Mist on Monday. It's possible that Martin could miss some more time.

Vinyl BC vs Laces BC: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Vinyl BC

Starters2nd unit
Jordin Canada
Rhyne HowardRae Burrell
Dearica HambyAliyah Boston
Laces BC

Starters2nd unit
Natisha Hiedeman
Kayla McBrideBetnijah Laney-Hamilton
Alyssa ThomasStefanie Dolson
Vinyl BC vs Laces BC: Key matchups

Dearica Hamby vs Alyssa Thomas

Both of these frontcourt players have dominated statistical categories in Unrivaled's inaugural season. Hamby, who has played eight out of Vinyl's 10 games thus far, is currently the third leading scorer with 21.3 points per game. Thomas, meanwhile, is fourth in the rebounding department (10.8).

Jordin Canada vs Natisha Hiedeman

In Vinyl's game against Phantom, Canada was on triple-double watch, putting up 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Similarly, Hiedeman had an all-around outing, tallying 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks against Mist BC.

Rhyne Howard vs Kayla McBride

One of the most explosive matchups in this game is the duel between two of Unrivaled's top five scorers. Howard (5th in scoring, 20.0 ppg) versus McBride (2nd in scoring, 23.9) promises to be a back-and-forth affair that could come down to the very end.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
