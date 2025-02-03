Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 3 | Unrivaled 2025

The Vinyl BC face the Lunar Owls BC on Monday for their second encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league's inaugural season on Monday. The Lunar Owls are 1-0 against the Vinyl in their season series after they had clinched a 67-57 victory against them on Jan. 27.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Vinyl BC roster

The Vinyl Basketball Club is led by Arike Ogunbowale and boasts an impactful roster:

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

They are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Arike Ogubowale (G), Rhyne Howard (G/F) and Dearica Hamby (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Arike Ogunbowale Dearica Hamby Aliyah Boston Rhyne Howard Rae Burrell

Jordin Canada



Rae Burrell





Lunar Owls BC roster

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls Basketball Club is led by Napheesa Collier, a co-founder of the league, and features players who are dominant scorers and post players, ideally suited for the 3x3 format:

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

Cameron Brink (LA Sparks - Not expected to feature this season)

The Lunar Owls are expected to use a starting lineup of Napheesa Collier (F), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G) and Allisha Gray (G/F) for Monday's game.

Guard Forward Center Skylar Diggins-Smith Napheesa Collier Shakira Austin Courtney Williams Allisha Gray Cameron Brink* Allisha Gray Shakira Austin

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC: Preview

The Vinyl BC tipped off the league with back-to-back wins followed by three straight losses to go 2-3 for the season. They are tied with the Phantom BC for No. 3 in the league standings.

The Vinyl is coming off a 77-67 loss to the Mist BC on Saturday. Dearica Hamby led their losing effort with a double-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and a steal, while Rhyne Howard added 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals to the loss.

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls BC are unbeaten in the league and lead the standings with a 5-0 record. They are coming off a 75-73 victory against the Laces BC on Friday.

Napheesa Collier lead their victory charge in the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, one steal and a block. Allisha Gray added 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block to the win while Skylar Diggins-Smith came up clutch with her game-winning free-throw makes.

The Lunar Owls will be without Cameron Brink for the ongoing season. She is still recovering from a torn ACL injury sustained during the 2024 WNBA season.

