Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Prediction and Preview for March 16 | Unrivaled playoffs 2025

The Vinyl BC versus Lunar Owls BC game is one of two Unrivaled semifinal matchups scheduled on Sunday. Vinyl, which finished the regular season with a 5-9 record, enters this game as the fourth seed. The Lunar Owls, which went 13-1, walk into this semis matchup as the top seed in the playoffs.

The two teams met each other three times in the regular season and the Lunar Owls came out on top in all of them. On Jan. 27, the Lunar Owls defeated Vinyl 67-57 with Allisha Gray (19 points, 8-for-14 shooting from the field) sinking the game winner.

Then, on Feb. 3, Lunar Owls BC blew out Vinyl 85-68. Napheesa Collier had a dominant showing with 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Finally, on Mar. 1, the Owls staved off Vinyl 78-72 as four of their five players logged double-digit scoring.

Where and how to watch Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC?

The Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Unrivaled matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wayfair Arena in Miami. Live coverage of the game will be provided on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC preview

Vinyl enters the semifinals on a three-game losing streak. Aside from their most recent loss to the Lunar Owls, they lost 80-74 to Phantom BC on Mar. 8 and suffered a 74-46 blowout to Rose BC on Mar. 10. Despite their below-.500 record, Vinyl is second in the league in scoring (69.2 ppg) thanks to the firepower provided by Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby, two of the top five scorers in the league.

On the other hand, Lunar Owls is riding the momentum of five consecutive wins as they head to the playoffs. They lead the league in scoring (80.7 ppg), assists (15.6 apg), steals (5.3 spg) and blocks (2.8 bpg). Spearheading the Lunar Owls on both ends of the floor is Unrivaled co-founder and MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is one of only four players to average a double-double (25.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg) in Unrivaled.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC prediction

Based on how Lunar Owls dominated the entire field during the regular season, they are the favorites to win this semifinal matchup. Collier and Gray are expected to score in droves while Skylar Diggins-Smith provides veteran playmaking. In addition, Shakira Austin and Courtney Williams are more than capable of holding their own in the battle of reserves.

