Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 22 | Unrivaled 2025

The Vinyl BC will square off against the Phantom BC on Saturday. The last time the two teams met on Jan. 20, the game ended in an 84-69 win for the Vinyl BC.

With revenge on the cards, the Phantom BC will be geared up for this challenge. Phantom's Sabrina Ionescu recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss.

For the Vinyl, Dearica Hamby recorded 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Teammate Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Vinyl come into the matchup with confidence after edging out Mist BC 75-62 on Friday. Rhyne Howard recorded 26 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Phantom BC are on a three-game losing streak. Their last game came against the Laces BC, which they lost 75-68 on Feb. 18, with Sabrina Ionescu's 16 points, 13 rebounds and one assist not enough.

Vinyl BC vs Phanton BC: Starting Lineups and Prediction

The Wayfair Arena in Miami will host the Vinyl-Phantom rematch. Fans can also catch the action on TruTV, Max and YouTube Live. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. EST

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC predicted starting lineups

Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon is projected to go with the following starting three against the Phantom BC: Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (guard), Atlanta Dream's Jordin Canada (guard) and LA Sparks' Dearica Hamby (forward).

Phantom BC coach Adam Harrington could go with a starting three of Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally (forward), New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (guard) and Connecticut Sun's Natasha Cloud (guard).

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC prediction

The Phantom BC suffered an embarrassing loss to the Vinyl in their first meeting. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Co. should be itching for a payback in the rematch. With the status of Dallas Wings star guard Arike Ogunbowale not certain yet, the Vinyl will be eager to go two games unbeaten.

The Vinyl BC are favored to win this contest comfortably against the Phantom. But if Sabrina and Co. come with their A-game, fans should expect a blockbuster game at the Wayfair Arena.

