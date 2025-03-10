Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Prediction and Preview for Mar. 10 | Unrivaled 2025

On Monday, the Vinyl BC will take on the Rose BC in the last fixture of the inaugural season of Unrivaled. A win for the Vinyl BC will be enough to see them qualify for the semifinals. The fixture will be one of the two games scheduled on Monday, with the other match featuring the Lunar Owls and the Mist BC.

The Rose BC finished the season in second place with a 7-6 record. They enter this fixture on the back of a defeat against the Lunar Owls. Chelsea Gray has been their most consistent performer this season, averaging 20.4 points in 13 appearances.

On the other hand, the Vinyl BC has played 13 games, winning five and losing six. The team, similar to the Rose BC, enters the tie after a loss and has suffered back-to-back defeats. Their last win came against the Laces on Feb. 28.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Preview

The two teams have met twice so far this season. Their first game was on opening night, as the Vinyl BC beat the Rose BC in a close 79-73 victory. Dearica Hamby's 2-pointer earned her team the win as Rhyne Howard scored 33 points.

In their second meeting, the Rose BC took their revenge from the previous tie as they beat the Vinyl BC by a score of 61-55. Chelsea Gray had a strong 26-point performance on the night, negating the 24 and 22 points scored by Rhyne Howard and Lexie Hull.

Their third meeting will serve as a tie breaker and will also draw the curtains on the Unrivaled regular season as the Vinyl hope to book the fourth and final semifinal spot.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Predictions

With both teams entering the fixture on the back of defeats, the tie will be an interesting one, to say the least. The Vinyl BC can punch their postseason ticket wth a victory on Monday, but it won't be straightforward.

The Rose BC have the best defense in the league as they have conceded the lowest number of points (867). They also have the most rebounds with an average of 37.1 per game.

However, they will face a Vinyl BC team that has the second-highest points-per-game average after the league leaders, the Lunar Owls. Additionally, Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby are both third and fourth, respectively, in the highest scorers list and will be hoping to go all out against the Rose BC.

