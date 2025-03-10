Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 10 | Unrivaled 2025

The Vinyl BC play the Mist BC in the second game of the Unrivaled tournament game scheduled for Monday. The Vinyl, currently No. 4 in the standings with a 5-8 record, will face off against the second-place Rose, who boast a 7-6 record.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season. Both teams played in the tournament's curtain raiser on Jan. 17, with the Vinyl earning a 79-73 win. Vinyl's Rhyne Howard recorded 33 points, six rebounds and one assist, while Rose's Kahleah Copper added 24 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Their recent game was on Feb. 18. The Roses won 61-55 with Chelsea Gray recording 26 points, two rebounds and two assists. Vinyl's Rhyne Howard added 24 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The Vinyl's last game was Saturday's 80-74 Phantom BC defeat. Rhyne Howard scored 37 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

The Rose BC also lost their last matchup against the Lunar Owls BC on Friday. Brittney Sykes added 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST and fans can catch the game via TNT, Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Vinyl BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Vinyl BC are projected to go with this lineup against the Roses:

Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby and Jordin Canada.

Here is the Vinyl BC roster:

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

Here's a snapshot of the Vinyl's depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Jordin Canada Dearica Hamby Aliyah Boston Rhyne Howard Rae Burrell Arike Ogunbowale

Rose BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Rose BC are projected to go with the following lineup against the Vinyls:

Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes.

Here is the Rose's complete roster:

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Brittney Sykes (Washington Mystics)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Azura Stevens (LA Sparks)

Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)

Ariel Atkins (Chicago Sky - Relief Player Contract)

Here's a snapshot of the Rose's depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Chelsea Gray Angel Reese Azura Stephens Lexie Hull Kahleah Copper Brittney Sykes Azura Stephens Ariel Atkins

