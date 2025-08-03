Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - August 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics will be visiting the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, Aug. 3, as they look to improve their playoff push in the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Mystics will enter the game as the ninth seed with a 13-14 record, while the Dream currently occupy the third spot with a 17-11 slate.

The Mystics have struggled on the road, winning only four of their 12 games away. They are coming off a close 68-67 loss against the Golden State Valkyries and boast a 5-5 record in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Dream are on a two-game winning streak and are 9-4 on home floor. Atlanta is also 6-4 in its last 10 games.

Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream game details

The Mystics-Dream game will happen inside the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, and will tip off at 3 PM Eastern time. The game will be broadcast live via ESPN3, Peachtree TV, and MNMT on top streaming platforms WNBA App and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (+225) vs Dream (-250)

Spread: Mystics (+6.5) vs Dream (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o157.5) vs Dream -110 (u157.5)

Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Brittney Sykes has been the Mystics’ leading scorer this season, averaging 15.8 points per game. However, she has been inconsistent throughout the year, scoring just eight points in their previous game. Expect her to have another lackluster game against the formidable Dream. Bet on Sykes to go under 12 points.

Meanwhile, Kiki Iriafen has been dominant inside for Washington this season, as she averages 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. The rookie has tallied double-digit rebounds in four of their last six games. It is safe to bet on her to go over 10 rebounds against the Dream.

Allisha Gray will be the Dream’s centerpiece in their matchup against the Mystics. She scored 26 points in their previous game, bumping her average to 18.6 points per game on the season. Bet on her to continue her offensive brilliance, as she is predicted to go over 20 points once again.

With their home-court advantage, the Dream should also continue hitting from deep after averaging 9.5 three-point makes per game. Expect them to hit at least 10 threes.

Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream prediction

We predict a massive double-digit win for the Dream against the Mystics as they look to continue their dominant campaign on their home court this season.

