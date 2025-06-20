Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Washington Mystics travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on Friday. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Their last game was in the Commissioner's Cup, where the Dream won 89-56.

Since their last meeting at the capital, the two teams have played a game each. The Mystics returned to winning ways with a 79-72 win over the Chicago Sky in Illinois, while the Dream lost to the Liberty at the Barclays Center.

Although losing against New York, the Dream (8-4) stands fourth in the standings while the Mystics (5-7) are ninth. Despite their contrasting results and ranks, both teams have won a game against each other and will look to earn the bragging rights on Friday.

Trending

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Eastern Conference game between the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is set to be televised on the ION network, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Washington Mystics +9.5 o158.5 (-105) +340 Atlanta Dream -9.5 u158.5 (-115) -450

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Preview

The Washington Mystics enter this game with a mixed bag of results. In their last three games, the won two and lost one. The defeat was against the Dream, while their wins have come against the Sky and the Connecticut Sun.

However, before this three-game run, the Mystics were on a three-game slide, losing twice against the Liberty and once against the Fever.

Due to Aliyah Edwards missing a chunk of their games at the start of the season, the Mystics are currently led by Brittney Sykes. The guard is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game while recording a 37.9% field goal percentage.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream were on a three-game win streak before their loss to the reigning champions on Tuesday. During their winning run, they beat the Mystics, Fever and Sky.

Although reflecting a strong record, Atlanta has failed to win consistently. Before their loss to New York, their last loss came against a struggling Connecticut Sun. This inconsistent record has disrupted an otherwise flawless season.

The Dream is currently led by Allisha Gray, who is averaging 20.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.5 apg. Additionally, Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones have contributed to Atlanta's success, leading the team in assists and rebounds, respectively.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups

The Washington Mystics' injury list only features rookie Georgia Amoore(ACL).

Position Starter PG Sug Sutton SG Brittney Sykes SF Sonia Citron PF Kiki Iriafen C Shakira Austin

Alternatively, the Atlanta Dream's injury report features zero players.

Position Starter PG Jordin Canada SG Allisha Gray SF Rhyne Howard PF Brionna Jones C Brittney Griner

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

Brittney Sykes should be the top pick for the Washington Mystics on Friday. She has a +100 odds for over 18.5 points scored, but it is her assists that reflect great chances. Sykes holds a -166 odds for over 3.5 assists and averages 4.5 assists per game.

For the Dream, Allisha Gray should be the top pick. Although her +100 odds for over 17.5 points are enticing, bettors should focus more on her rebounds. Gray has a -140 odds for 4.5 rebounds collected and averages 5.4 rebounds per game.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Predictions

Although the Atlanta Dream is favored to win by the bookmakers, the Mystics have already defeated them once this term. The Dream's home court will be a huge advantage, but the Mystics will be high on confidence with their win over the Sky in the last game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More