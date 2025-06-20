Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - June 20 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Washington Mystics travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on Friday. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Their last game was in the Commissioner's Cup, where the Dream won 89-56.
Since their last meeting at the capital, the two teams have played a game each. The Mystics returned to winning ways with a 79-72 win over the Chicago Sky in Illinois, while the Dream lost to the Liberty at the Barclays Center.
Although losing against New York, the Dream (8-4) stands fourth in the standings while the Mystics (5-7) are ninth. Despite their contrasting results and ranks, both teams have won a game against each other and will look to earn the bragging rights on Friday.
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction
The Eastern Conference game between the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is set to be televised on the ION network, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.
Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Preview
The Washington Mystics enter this game with a mixed bag of results. In their last three games, the won two and lost one. The defeat was against the Dream, while their wins have come against the Sky and the Connecticut Sun.
However, before this three-game run, the Mystics were on a three-game slide, losing twice against the Liberty and once against the Fever.
Due to Aliyah Edwards missing a chunk of their games at the start of the season, the Mystics are currently led by Brittney Sykes. The guard is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists per game while recording a 37.9% field goal percentage.
On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream were on a three-game win streak before their loss to the reigning champions on Tuesday. During their winning run, they beat the Mystics, Fever and Sky.
Although reflecting a strong record, Atlanta has failed to win consistently. Before their loss to New York, their last loss came against a struggling Connecticut Sun. This inconsistent record has disrupted an otherwise flawless season.
The Dream is currently led by Allisha Gray, who is averaging 20.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.5 apg. Additionally, Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones have contributed to Atlanta's success, leading the team in assists and rebounds, respectively.
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups
The Washington Mystics' injury list only features rookie Georgia Amoore(ACL).
Alternatively, the Atlanta Dream's injury report features zero players.
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips
Brittney Sykes should be the top pick for the Washington Mystics on Friday. She has a +100 odds for over 18.5 points scored, but it is her assists that reflect great chances. Sykes holds a -166 odds for over 3.5 assists and averages 4.5 assists per game.
For the Dream, Allisha Gray should be the top pick. Although her +100 odds for over 17.5 points are enticing, bettors should focus more on her rebounds. Gray has a -140 odds for 4.5 rebounds collected and averages 5.4 rebounds per game.
Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream Predictions
Although the Atlanta Dream is favored to win by the bookmakers, the Mystics have already defeated them once this term. The Dream's home court will be a huge advantage, but the Mystics will be high on confidence with their win over the Sky in the last game.