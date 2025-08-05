Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - Aug 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics travel to the windy city on Tuesday to face the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. This will be their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Mystics winning all three.
However, both teams enter this contest after defeats. In their last game, the Mystics suffered a 99-83 loss to the Atlanta Dream on the road, while the Sky lost 83-67 to the Phoenix Mercury. Despite similar results in their previous games, the two teams have contrasting records. The SKy have lost eight of their last 10 games, while the Mystics have won five and lost as many.
In the standings, the Sky (7-21) are second from bottom in 12th, while the Mystics (13-15) are ninth and are fighting for the final playoff spot.
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky game details and odds
The Eastern Conference game between the Mystics and the Sky is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the U, WCIU and Monumental Sports networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky preview
The Mystics have been riding a rollercoaster all season, and July was no different. They picked up five wins and four losses, never quite settling into their groove, but remain in the playoff hunt. After dropping their last two games, they’ll look to bounce back Tuesday, especially knowing that their previous victory came against the Sky.
Brittney Sykes continues to impress for the Mystics, with the guard averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. They have also been led by rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. The duo has started all of the Mystics' games, with Citron averaging 14.3 points, while Iriafen has chipped in with 12.1 ppg.
Meanwhile, the Sky have endured one of their toughest seasons in the league. Riding an eight-game losing streak, the longest skid by any team this year, they haven’t tasted victory since beating the Minnesota Lynx on July 12. Desperate for a turnaround, they’ll be eager to end the slide.
The Sky are led by standout sophomore Angel Reese, who’s been a double-double machine this season. Averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, her numbers place her among the league’s top performers. But with Reese and Ariel Atkins sidelined by injuries, the responsibility of leading the team will fall on Kamila Cardoso.
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky predicted lineups
The Mystics will be without the suspended Sika Kone and Georgia Amoore (ACL) against the Sky. They should start with the following five:
The Sky, meanwhile, head into this game banged up, with Hailey Van Lith and Michaela Onyenwere listed as questionable, while stars Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot are ruled out. With so many key pieces missing, a reshuffled starting five will need to step up:
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky betting tips
Brittney Sykes should be the favorable pick for the Mystics against the Sky. The guard has been their best performer this term and provided odds of -130 for over 16.5 points scored. With the SKy dealing with multiple injuries on both ends of the court, the guard should be favored to hit that mark.
Meanwhile, in Reese's absence, Kamila Cardoso will be expected to do the heavy lifting. The center offers odds of -128 for over 12.5 points scored and should hit that mark with ease.
Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky prediction
The Chicago Sky will hope to end their losing streak on Tuesday and will have the support of home fans. However, the Washington Mystics have won all three games against them this season and should repeat the result amid the Sky' injury problems.
Our prediction: The Mystics to win