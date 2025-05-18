Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 18 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Mystics are looking to build up momentum following their opening day victory, while the Sun aim to start their season on a winning note.
On the one hand, Washington ended the previous season with a 14-26 record, the second-worst finish in the Eastern Conference. The Mystics were just a full game behind the Atlanta Dream for the final playoff spot, but as things stood, they failed to make it to the postseason after back-to-back years of being a playoff team.
During the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Mystics got a generous infusion of young blood when they drafted Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Georgia Amoore in the first round. Amoore, however, will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair her injured ACL.
Still, the future remains bright in Washington as Citron and Iriafen combined for 33 points and six rebounds during the Mystics' 94-90 victory over the Dream on Friday. Brittney Sykes, who led the team in scoring last season, also came up big with 22 points against Atlanta.
On the other hand, the Sun had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference last season (28-12). In the first round of the playoffs, they swept the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever 2-0. Connecticut would then take the Minnesota Lynx to the distance but ultimately come up short in Game 5 of the crossover semis.
During the offseason, the Sun signed Tina Charles to a one-year contract and drafted a pair of promising rookies (Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers). Upon the departure of Stephanie White (who will be coaching the Indiana Fever), the Sun named Rachid Meziane as their new head coach while entrusting the role of general manager to Morgan Tuck.
Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Injury report
Washington Mystics injury report for May 18
Georgia Amoore (knee) has been ruled out for the season. In addition, Aaliyah Edwards (back) will be sidelined against the Sun.
Connecticut Sun injury report for May 18
Aneesah Morrow (knee) won't be suiting up against the Mystics.
Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups and depth charts
Mystics starting lineup and depth chart for May 18
Sun starting lineup and depth chart for May 18
How to watch Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun?
The Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The game will be broadcast on NBCS-BOS and MNMT. Fans can also stream the game live on ESPN+.