Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (June 4)

The best in the WNBA versus the team with the worst record will collide when the Washington Mystics take the road against the Connecticut Sun. Washington, which holds a 0-8 mark, will be hoping to hand the 8-0 Sun its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The Mystics will try to break through without Brittney Strikes who is out due to an injured ankle.

The Sun continued to roll through the opposition on Sunday when they whipped the Atlanta Dream 69-50 behind DeWanna Bonner and DiJonai Carrington. They will again parade a healthy lineup so they have a big chance of making it nine straight wins to open the season.

Washington has put on several gritty performances but just can’t get over the hump. Mystics coach Eric Thibault will be hoping his team finally puts together everything on both ends of the floor to upset the Sun.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

The Mohegan Sun Arena will host the first meeting of the season between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun. NBC Sports Boston and MNMT will air the game as it happens locally while streaming is also available by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (+625) vs. Sun (-950)

Spread: Mystics (+12.5) vs. Sun (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics (o153.0 -110) vs. Sun (u153.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Game preview

Where Eric Thibault gets more scoring punch will determine the Washington Mystics’ success against the Connecticut Sun. Washington’s defense has been decent which is why it has had several close defeats. The offense has to answer the bell or there will be another L in their record.

Only Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin are hitting at least 10 points per game for Thibault, underlining the team’s impotence on that end. Karlie Samuelson, Julie Vanloo, Stefanie Dolson and Aaliyah Edwards have to step up particularly since Brittney Sykes will not be available.

The Sun has the best defensive rating in the WNBA by a wide margin. If it stays true to form, the hosts could easily overwhelm Washington’s stuttering offense.

Connecticut’s offense is nothing to sneeze at either as it is top four in offensive rating in the league. DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington will be a tough core to deal with. So far, the Sun has been the most impressive team on both ends of the ball this season.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Stefanie Dolson, C - Shakira Austin, G - Julie Vanloo, G - Karlie Samuelson and G - Ariel Atkins will start for the Washington Mystics.

Myisha Hines-Allen or Aaliyah Edwards could be the first to come off the bench to add size and scoring to Washington. Jade Melbourne could also contend for that role after her superb game two nights ago versus the New York Liberty.

F - DeWanna Bonner, F - Alyssa Thomas, F - Brionna Jones, G - Taysha Harris and G - DiJonai Carrington will open the game for the Connecticut Sun.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa or Tiffany Mitchell will likely be the first reserve to join the starters.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Prediction

The Washington Mystics have had their moments where they seem to have pulled everything together. More often than not though, their offense fails them, particularly in crunch time. The Connecticut Sun, owners of the best defense in the WNBA will be unforgiving. DeWanna Bonner and Co. have more than enough to win and do it past the +12.5 spread on Tuesday.

