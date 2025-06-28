Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 28 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Dallas Wings take on the Washington Mystics at College Park Center in the only WNBA game slated for Saturday. This is the second Wings-Mystics game of the 2025 WNBA season.

The two teams last met on Sunday, with the Mystics winning 91-88 in an overtime thriller. Sonia Citron paved the way for Washington with 27 points, 11 rebounds and two assists on 9-for-13 shooting. Kiki Iriafen was also solid, recording 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Meanwhile, the Wings relied on Arike Ogunbowale, who recorded 28 points and three assists. Paige Bueckers also had a solid game, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings Injury Reports June 28

Washington Mystics injury report

The Mystics have four players listed on their injury report for Saturday’s game vs. the Wings. Brittney Sykes is dealing with a lower leg injury and is listed as questionable, while Emily Engstler has pulled out for personal reasons.

Jade Melbourne chipped her tooth against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday and is listed as day-to-day. Meanwhile, Georgia Amoore tore her ACL before the season opener and will be out for the season.

Dallas Wings injury report

The Wings have five players on their injury report. DiJonai Carrington missed Friday’s matchup vs. the Fever with an injury to her ribs, and her participation on Saturday remains in doubt.

Maddy Siegrist suffered a tibial plateau fracture on June 11 and is out indefinitely, while Luisa Geiselsoder will miss the game due to international obligations. Meanwhile, Tyasha Harris is dealing with a knee injury that will see her miss the rest of this season.

Finally, Teaira McCowan is away from the team, as she's participating in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 28

Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart

The Mystics are expected to start Sug Sutton, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin.

Starters 2nd 3rd Sug Sutton Lucy Olsen

Brittney Sykes Aaliyah Edwards

Sonia Citron Sika Kone

Kiki Iriafen



Shakira Austin Stefanie Dolson



Dallas Wings predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Wings are expected to start Arike Ogunbowale, Kaila Charles, Paige Bueckers, NaLyssa Smith and Li Yueru.

Starters 2nd 3rd Arike Ogunbowale Aziaha James

Kaila Charles JJ Quinerly

Paige Bueckers Haley Jones

NaLyssa Smith



Li Yueru Myisha Hines-Allen



