Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - Aug 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics will travel to Texas on Sunday to face the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center. This will be the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the last two games yielding a win for either side.

Both teams enter this contest on the back of consecutive losses. In their last game, the Dallas Wings hosted the New York Liberty at home and were defeated 88-77. Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics suffered an 80-76 loss in Minneapolis against the Lynx. The two teams also share a similar record in the last 10 games, with the Wings losing eight and winning two, while the Mystics have won three and lost seven.

In terms of the standings, the Mystics (13-17) are in 10th place and well within the playoff race, while the Dallas Wings (8-23) are likely to become a lottery team.

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Mystics and the Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the KFAA and Monumental Sports networks, while the game will also be televised nationally on CBSSN.

Viewers online can also live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Washington Mystics +3.5 o163.5 (-110) +140 Dallas Wings -3.5 u163.5 (-110) -165

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings preview

The Washington Mystics are yet to win a game in August as they enter this game on the back of four consecutive losses. Enjoying a better run of form in July with five wins and four losses, the Mystics will need a consistent run if form if they are to push for the playoffs. However, the team has seen a major shift in its roster before the WNBA deadline, with its leading star, Brittney Sykes, being shipped out for a veteran, Alysha Clark.

With Sykes's exit, the Mystics will rely on their rookie Sonia Citron to lead them to victory. The youngster is firmly in the Rookie of the Year race and has been a consistent performer for Washington. She currently averages 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings have struggled to put up a winning run throughout the season. The team is yet to win more than two games in a row this season, and, similar to the Mystics, is without a win in August. Currently placed second from the bottom, the Wings look unlikely to make the playoffs, but they will hope to set the bar for the upcoming season.

In terms of performances, the Wings are similar to the Mystics and are heavily reliant on their rookie Paige Bueckers. The guard has been their best performer all season and is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings predicted lineups

The Washington Mystics enter this game with Georgia Amoore as the only casualty on the injury list. They should start the game on Sunday with the following five:

Position Starter PG Jade Melbourne SG Sug Sutton SF Sonia Citron PF Kiki Iriafen C Shakira Austin

The Wings enter this game with Paige Bueckers and Myisha Hines-Allen as game-time decisions. Meanwhile, Tyasha Harris is listed as out for the game. In their absence, Dallas should start with the following players.

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowlae SG Haley Jones SF Aziaha James PF Luisa Geiselsoder C Li Yueru

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings betting tips

Sonia Citron should be the favored pick for the Washington Mystics against the Wings. The rookie has been in fine form and offers odds of -110 for over 14.5 points scored, and with the guard recording 26 points against the Lynx, she should be able to hit the figure on Sunday.

The Dallas Wings will be led by Arike Ogunbowale in Paige Bueckers' absence. The guard led her team with 17 points against the Liberty in the last game and should be the favored pick with odds of +100 for over 16.5 recorded.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings predictions

The game between the Mystics and the Wings will be a tough one to call, given their current run of form. Although Dallas will see itself as the favorite due to the home advantage, the Mystics should take the win due to their deeper roster.

Our prediction: Mystics win.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More