Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - June 28 | 2025 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Dallas Wings on Saturday. It will be one of four games held across the league tonight.

Ad

The Mystics (8-8) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and are unbeaten in their last three games. Their last game was the 94-83 road win against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

Rookie guard Sonia Citron recorded 21 points, two rebounds and two assists, while guard Sug Sutton added 17 points, one rebound and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Wings (4-13) are bottom of the Western Conference and have won three games in their last five matchups. Their last game was a 94-86 home loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday night.

Ad

Trending

Rookie guard Paige Bueckers finished the game with 27 points, one rebound and six assists, while Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points, one rebound and one assist.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings game details

The Mystics-Wings matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center, Arlington, Texas. The game will air on TV on MNMT and KFAA.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Mystics (-140) vs. Wings (+120)

Spread: Mystics (-2.5) vs. Wings (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics (o164.5) -110 vs. Wings (u164.5) -110

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings preview

The Mystics have won four of their last five games against the Wings. This will be their second matchup of the season, the last being a 91-88 OT win for the Mystics on June 22.

Ad

Mystics guard Citron recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds, while her Wings counterpart Ogunbowale finished with 27 points, one rebound and three assists in a losing effort.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups

Mystics

PG - Jade Melbourne | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Sonia Citron | C - Shakira Austin

Wings

PG - Paige Bueckers | SG - Arike Ogunbowale | SF - Kaila Charles | PF - NaLyssa Smith | C -Li Yueru

Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings betting tips

Sonia Citron has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.6 ppg this season and 17.4 points in her last five games. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Paige Bueckers, meanwhile, has an over/under of 17.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.4 ppg this season and 20 points in her last five games. The safe bet here is the OVER.

Ad

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings Prediction

The Mystics are favored to beat the Wings. Washington has a winning percentage of 58.33%, while Dallas has a 45.45% win percentage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More