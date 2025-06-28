Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - June 28 | 2025 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Dallas Wings on Saturday. It will be one of four games held across the league tonight.
The Mystics (8-8) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and are unbeaten in their last three games. Their last game was the 94-83 road win against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.
Rookie guard Sonia Citron recorded 21 points, two rebounds and two assists, while guard Sug Sutton added 17 points, one rebound and five assists.
Meanwhile, the Wings (4-13) are bottom of the Western Conference and have won three games in their last five matchups. Their last game was a 94-86 home loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday night.
Rookie guard Paige Bueckers finished the game with 27 points, one rebound and six assists, while Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points, one rebound and one assist.
Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings game details
The Mystics-Wings matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center, Arlington, Texas. The game will air on TV on MNMT and KFAA.
Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings betting lines
Moneyline: Mystics (-140) vs. Wings (+120)
Spread: Mystics (-2.5) vs. Wings (+2.5)
Total (O/U): Mystics (o164.5) -110 vs. Wings (u164.5) -110
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings preview
The Mystics have won four of their last five games against the Wings. This will be their second matchup of the season, the last being a 91-88 OT win for the Mystics on June 22.
Mystics guard Citron recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds, while her Wings counterpart Ogunbowale finished with 27 points, one rebound and three assists in a losing effort.
Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups
Mystics
PG - Jade Melbourne | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Sonia Citron | C - Shakira Austin
Wings
PG - Paige Bueckers | SG - Arike Ogunbowale | SF - Kaila Charles | PF - NaLyssa Smith | C -Li Yueru
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings betting tips
Sonia Citron has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.6 ppg this season and 17.4 points in her last five games. The safe bet here is on the OVER.
Paige Bueckers, meanwhile, has an over/under of 17.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.4 ppg this season and 20 points in her last five games. The safe bet here is the OVER.
Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings Prediction
The Mystics are favored to beat the Wings. Washington has a winning percentage of 58.33%, while Dallas has a 45.45% win percentage.