Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and betting tips - Aug. 30 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics will be on the road to face the Golden State Valkyries in one of four games scheduled on Saturday. It's the fourth matchup between the two teams this season.

The Mystics (16-23) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have lost their last five games. They were last in action on Thursday, losing 89-63 on the road against the New York Knicks.

Rookie guard Sonia Citron recorded 18 points, three rebounds and one assist, while Kiki Iriafen had 16 points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries (19-18) are fifth in the Western Conference and have won two of their last five outings. They snapped a three game losing streak with a 90-81 road win against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 24.

Guard Veronica Burton finished with 25 points, five rebounds and 13 assists, while Iliana Rupert added 17 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries game details

The Mystics-Valkyries game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Chase Center, San Francisco, California. The matchup will air on TV on MNMT, KPIX+ and KMAX 31 and stream via Fubo.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries betting lines

Moneyline: Mystics (+194) vs. Valkyries (-245)

Spread: Mystics (+5.5) vs. Valkyries (-5.5)

Total: (O/U): Mystics (o150.5) -112 vs. Valkyries (u150.5) -108

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries preview

The Valkyries have won all three games against the Mystics. Their last matchup was on Aug 13, which the Valkyries edged out 88-83, holding out the Mystics in the fourth quarter.

Burton recorded 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while the Mystics’ Citron finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups

Mystics

PG - Sonia Citron | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Alysha Clark | C - Shakira Austin

Valkyries

PG - Veronica Burton | SG - Kaila Charles | SF - Janelle Salaun | PF - Temitope Fagbenle | C - Iliana Rupert

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Sonia Citron has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 15.3 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Veronica Burton has an over/under of 12.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 12.0 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.

Mystics vs. Valkyries prediction

The Liberty start as the huge favorites. With a 71% win percentage compared to the Mystics’ 34%, expect Golden State to continue its winning run against the Mystics, which stands at three games.

