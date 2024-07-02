Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks injury reports for July 2 | 2024 WNBA season 

The Washington Mystics will be in "Tinseltown" on Tuesday to cross swords against the LA Sparks. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams placed in opposite conferences. The Mystics are eyeing revenge over the Sparks for a gut-wrenching two-point defeat on May 21.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

The excitement for the game between the Washington Mystics and LA Sparks is slightly subdued with several marquee players ruled out of the contest. Both teams have been battered by injuries to some of their integral players.

Ahead of Tuesday's encounter, here's a closer look at the injury reports of both teams.

Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks injury reports

Washington Mystics injury report

Washington will be without three key players for their game on Tuesday. Center Shakira Austin will miss the game with a left hip injury. Guard Karlie Samuelson has been ruled out with a left-hand fracture. Guard Brittney Sykes is sidelined with a left foot sprain.

LA Sparks injury report

LA will also be without three players on Tuesday. Star rookie Cameron Brink misses the game with a left knee injury while guard Lexie Brown misses out due to illness. Brown has been battling with Crohn's disease. Guard Julie Allemand is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Forward, Azura Stevens, who hasn't played a single game this season so far, will continue to remain sidelined with a left arm injury.

How have Washington Mystics and LA Sparks fared in 2024 WNBA season so far

The Washington Mystics are the second-worst team in the league. Eric Thibault's team is ranked 11th in the league and sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 4-15 record.

In their previous game, the Mystics sustained an 88-77 defeat against the defending champions Las Vegas Aces at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks are ranked 10th in the league and fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 4-14 record.

Curt Miller's team is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. The Sparks have been severely impacted by the unavailability of some of their key pieces.

In their last game, the Western Conference team suffered a 92-78 loss against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Friday.

Where to watch Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks

Fans will have multiple options for watching the Washington Mystics versus LA Sparks game live. ESPN 3, Spectrum SportsNet and Monumental Sports Network will telecast the game live. Hoops fans can also stream the contest on the WNBA League Pass.

