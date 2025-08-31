Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - August 31 | 2025 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics will be travelling to LA to face the Sparks on Sunday, Aug. 31, in the final stretch of the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Mystics will enter the game on a six-game losing streak while the Sparks are still fighting for a playoff spot, but have lost their last two games.

The Mystics have officially been eliminated from playoff contention as they currently stand with a 16-24 record, 5.0 games behind the eighth seed. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 17-20 and only trail by 2.5 games behind a playoff spot.

The game will happen at the Crypto Arena in LA and will tip off at 8 P.M. Eastern time.

Here is the preview for the Mystics-Sparks game:

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks odds

Moneyline: Mystics +300 vs Sparks -335

Spread: Mystics +7.5 (-108) vs Sparks -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mystics -113 (o172) vs Sparks -110 (u172)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks betting tips

The Washington Mystics will be led by their rookie Sonia Ciron and Kiki Irifen, who have been bright spots for the team throughout the season. Citron has been averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Bet on her to go over 15 points as she looks to lead the team to their first win in seven games.

Meanwhile, Kiki Iriafen is putting up 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. Expect her to go over 15 points and grab eight rebounds against the Sparks.

On the other hand, the LA Sparks will be bannered by Kelsey Plum, who is averaging 19.8 points over their last 10 games. Slated in a must-win situation, Plum should be carrying the load for the Sparks hereon. Bet on her to go over 20 points as their playoff hopes are on the line.

Additionally, bet on Azura Stevens to put up 20 points in the game as she will be matched up with the Mystics' young frontcourt.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks prediction

We predict a close game between the two teams, but the Sparks are expected to win the game, considering their desperation for a playoff spot.

Prediction: Sparks win by 5

