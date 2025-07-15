Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks prediction and betting tips - July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the LA Sparks on Tuesday. It will be one of five games held across the league tonight and the first matchup between the two teams this season.
The Mystics (11-10) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and are unbeaten in their last three games. Their last game was the 74-69 road win against the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Veteran guard Brittney Sykes recorded 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, while rookie guard Sonia Citron added 17 points and one rebound.
Meanwhile, the Sparks (7-14) are sixth in the Western Conference and have won two games in their last five matchups. Their last game was a 92-88 home win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night.
Veteran guard Kelsey Plum finished the game with 23 points, one rebound and three assists, while forward Azura Stevens added 21 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.
Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks game details
The Mystics-Sparks matchup is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will air on TV on MNMT and SportsNet LA.
Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks betting lines
Moneyline: Mystics (-105) vs. Sparks (-115)
Spread: Mystics (+1.0) vs. Sparks (-1.0)
Total (O/U): Mystics (o165.5) -110 vs. Sparks (u165.5) -110
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per the information available at the time of writing.
Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks preview
The Sparks have won three of their last five games against the Mystics. Their last game was last season on August 24, 2024, with Washington winning 80-74 at home.
Mystics guard Brittney Sykes recorded 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while her Sparks counterpart Rickea Jackson finished with 17 points, three rebounds and one assist in a losing effort.
Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups
Mystics
PG - Brittney Sykes | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Sonia Citron | C - Shakira Austin
Sparks
PG - Kelsey Plum | SG - Julie Allemand | SF - Azura Stevens | PF - Dearica Hamby | C - Rickea Jackson
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks betting tips
Brittney Sykes has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 17.6 ppg this season. The safe bet here is on the OVER.
Kelsey Plum, meanwhile, has an over/under of 18.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 20.1 ppg this season. The safe bet here is the OVER.
Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Prediction
The Sparks are slight favorites to beat the Mystics. Los Angeles has a winning percentage of 53.49%, while Washington has a 51.49% win percentage.