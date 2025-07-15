Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks prediction and betting tips - July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the LA Sparks on Tuesday. It will be one of five games held across the league tonight and the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Ad

The Mystics (11-10) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and are unbeaten in their last three games. Their last game was the 74-69 road win against the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Veteran guard Brittney Sykes recorded 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, while rookie guard Sonia Citron added 17 points and one rebound.

Meanwhile, the Sparks (7-14) are sixth in the Western Conference and have won two games in their last five matchups. Their last game was a 92-88 home win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night.

Ad

Trending

Veteran guard Kelsey Plum finished the game with 23 points, one rebound and three assists, while forward Azura Stevens added 21 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks game details

The Mystics-Sparks matchup is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will air on TV on MNMT and SportsNet LA.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Mystics (-105) vs. Sparks (-115)

Spread: Mystics (+1.0) vs. Sparks (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Mystics (o165.5) -110 vs. Sparks (u165.5) -110

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per the information available at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks preview

The Sparks have won three of their last five games against the Mystics. Their last game was last season on August 24, 2024, with Washington winning 80-74 at home.

Ad

Mystics guard Brittney Sykes recorded 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while her Sparks counterpart Rickea Jackson finished with 17 points, three rebounds and one assist in a losing effort.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

Mystics

PG - Brittney Sykes | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Sonia Citron | C - Shakira Austin

Sparks

PG - Kelsey Plum | SG - Julie Allemand | SF - Azura Stevens | PF - Dearica Hamby | C - Rickea Jackson

Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks betting tips

Brittney Sykes has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 17.6 ppg this season. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Kelsey Plum, meanwhile, has an over/under of 18.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 20.1 ppg this season. The safe bet here is the OVER.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Prediction

The Sparks are slight favorites to beat the Mystics. Los Angeles has a winning percentage of 53.49%, while Washington has a 51.49% win percentage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More