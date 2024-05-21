Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks: Prediction & Preview | May 21, 2024 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics will face the LA Sparks on Tuesday at the Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State in CA, with tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET, with local coverage available on Spectrum Sports NET and MNMT.

The Mystics' start to the season has been marked by challenges, currently holding an unyielding 0-3 record. In their recent matchup against the Seattle Storm, despite scoring 74 points, they succumbed to an 11-point loss.

Ariel Atkins showcased her prowess with a commendable 19-point contribution, although her efforts stood as a solitary beacon of brilliance.

The Sparks' season launch has been fraught with setbacks, dropping their initial two games amidst glaring defensive vulnerabilities. Their inaugural match against the Atlanta Dream concluded in a 92-81 loss, a trend continued in their subsequent face-off against the Las Vegas Aces, resulting in an 89-82 defeat. Particularly troubling was the second quarter, where the Sparks found themselves outscored 26-15, failing to mount a recovery thereafter.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks predictions and preview

Mystics' preceding encounter with the Connecticut Sun resulted in an 84-77 defeat. Averaging 77.3 points per game, the Mystics' offensive line finds itself positioned at 11th in the league, while their defensive efforts rank seventh, conceding an average of 84.3 points per game.

Atkins emerges as the standout performer for the Mystics, boasting an average of 15.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

A standout performance came from Dearica Hamby, who amassed an impressive 29 points, nine rebounds, and one assist. Despite averaging 81.5 points offensively, the Sparks struggle defensively, conceding an average of 90.5 points per game, placing them at 11th in the league.

Conversely, their offensive ranking stands at eighth. Hamby shines as the leading force for the Sparks, averaging 24.5 points while boasting an impressive 61.3% shooting accuracy from the field.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks prediction

The Sparks' defensive struggles loom as a recurring theme this season, presenting a formidable challenge in their upcoming match. With an alarming average of 90.5 points conceded per game, victories become elusive when confronted with such defensive frailty.

While the Mystics' offensive performance hasn't been stellar, the prospect of facing a subpar defensive squad is likely to catalyze a breakthrough. Anticipate the Mystics seizing the advantage in this matchup, leveraging the opportunity to secure a victory.