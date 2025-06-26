Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for June 26 | WNBA 2025 season

The Washington Mystics will face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. It will be their second matchup of the season, with the Aces winning 75-72 on May 23.

Las Vegas forward Jackie Young recorded a game-high 25 points, along with five rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Mystics rookie Sonia Citron finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Washington (7-8) is fourth in the Western Conference and has won three of its last five games. Its last game was the 68-64 home win against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Shakira Austin finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Aces (7-7) are fifth in the East and have struggled with consistency. They have won two of their last five games, including the 85-59 home victory over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Young added 20 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: Injury reports

Mystics injury report for Thursday

The Mystics full injury report:

Brittney Sykes – Right lower leg – Questionable

Emily Engstler – Personal reasons – NWT

Georgia Amoore – ACL Injury – Out

Aces injury report for Thursday

The Aces full injury report:

Megan Gustafson

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Mystics starting lineup and depth chart for Thursday

PG - Jade Melbourne | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Sonia Citron | PF - Kiki Iriafen | C - Shakira Austin

Below is the Mystics’ depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Georgia Amore Shakira Austin Stefanie Dolson Sonia Citron Aaliyah Edwards - Jade Melbourne Emily Engstler - Lucy Olsen Kiki Iriafen - Sug Sutton Sika Kone - Brittney Sykes - -

Aces starting lineup and depth chart for Thursday

PG - Jewell Loyd | SG - Chelsea Gray | SF - A’ja Wilson | PF - Jackie Young | C - Kian Irene Stokes

Below is the Aces’ depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Dana Evans Kierstan Bell Megan Gustafson Chelsea Gray Joyner Holmes Elizabeth Kitley Jewell Loyd Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Kiah Stokes Tifanny Mitchell - A’ja Wilson Jackie Young - - Aaliyah Nye - -

How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

Game day: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video, MNMT, and Vegas 34

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

