Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (May 23)

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces is one of multiple matchups on a loaded WNBA slate Friday. Both squads will be looking to continue building positive momentum to kick off the 2025 campaign.

The Mystics have been one of the top teams in the league to start the year, posting a 2-1 record in their first three games. They'll be looking to bounce back on Friday following a gut-punching defeat in their last matchup. Washington ended up being on the wrong side of history Wednesday, as they handed the Golden State Valkyries their first win in franchise history.

As for the Aces, they're aiming to get back in the title hunt after falling short of a three-peat last year. The new-look squad has come out of the gates fine, splitting their first two games. Las Vegas was last in action on Tuesday, where they picked up a blowout win against the Connecticut Sun. A'ja Wilson and company will now attempt to keep their momentum rolling against a competitive Mystics squad.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces injury reports for May 23:

Washington Mystics injury report

The Washington Mystics will find themselves shorthanded in their matchup with the Aces Friday, as they have multiple players listed on the injury report. Shakira Austin has been ruled out due to a concussion. Georgia Amoore (ACL) and Aaliyah Edwards (back) also won't be in action.

Las Vegas Aces injury report

As for the Las Vegas Aces, they too have multiple players listed ahead of Friday's action. Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus have already officially been ruled out.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces starting lineups and depth charts:

Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart

With it still being early in the year, teams aren't likely to start tweaking their lineups just yet. That said, the Mystics are expected to open the game with Sug Sutton, Stefanie Dolson, Kiki Iriafen, Brittney Sykes and Sonia Citron.

Below is a look into the Mystics' depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Brittney Sykes Stefanie Dolson Shakira Austin Sug Sutton Kiki Iriafen Stefanie Dolson Sonia Citron Emily Engstler Jade Melbourne Sika Kone Lucy Olsen Aaliyah Edwards Georgia Amoore

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Heading into Friday's game, the Aces are expected to stick with their starting unit loaded with All-Stars. That being the five-woman unit of Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Klah Stokes Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson.

Here is the full breakdown of the Aces' depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Jewell Loyd Jackie Young A'ja Wilson Chelsea Gray Klah Stokes Elizabeth Kitley Jackie Young Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Megan Gustafson Dana Evan Tiffany Mitchell Kierstan Bell Aaliyah Nye Crystal Bradford

How to watch Mystics vs. Aces

For those who want to tune in to the Mystics taking on the Aces, the action will tip off at 10:00 pm Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on Ion, and can also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

