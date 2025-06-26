  • home icon
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - June 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 26, 2025 10:25 GMT
Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Washington Mystics v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

The Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. Both the Mystics (7-8) and the Aces (7-7) have struggled to win consistently this season, and a win at Michelob ULTRA Arena could go a long way in helping either ball club pull off a string of victories.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mystics (+300) vs Aces (-380)

Spread: Mystics (+8) vs Aces (-8)

Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o161.0) vs Aces -110 (u161.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces preview

Heading into Thursday's game, the Mystics are coming off back-to-back victories. On Tuesday, Washington pulled off a huge win over the Western Conference's top seed Minnesota Lynx. In this 68-64 win, Shakira Austin had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Similarly, the Aces are riding the momentum of two consecutive wins. On Wednesday, they blew out the Connecticut Sun 85-59. A'ja Wilson tallied 22 points and eight boards in this contest.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

Mystics

PG: Jade Melbourne | SG: Sug Sutton | SF: Sonia Citron | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin

Aces

PG: Jewell Loyd | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: A'ja Wilson | C: Kiah Stokes

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

Brittney Sykes' point total is set at 18.5, which is below her season average of 19.6 ppg. Sykes, who is ruled as day-to-day for this matchup against the Aces, scored eight points on 1-for-8 shooting in the Mystics' June 22 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Jackie Young's point total is set at 16.5, which is below her season average of 18.5 ppg. Young had 20 points and eight boards in the win over the Sun.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Aces are slightly favored over the Mystics in this matchup. Las Vegas' dominant showing on Wednesday gives them a strong boost heading into Thursday's showdown.


Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
