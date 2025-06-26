Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - June 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. Both the Mystics (7-8) and the Aces (7-7) have struggled to win consistently this season, and a win at Michelob ULTRA Arena could go a long way in helping either ball club pull off a string of victories.
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Mystics (+300) vs Aces (-380)
Spread: Mystics (+8) vs Aces (-8)
Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o161.0) vs Aces -110 (u161.0)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces preview
Heading into Thursday's game, the Mystics are coming off back-to-back victories. On Tuesday, Washington pulled off a huge win over the Western Conference's top seed Minnesota Lynx. In this 68-64 win, Shakira Austin had 19 points and eight rebounds.
Similarly, the Aces are riding the momentum of two consecutive wins. On Wednesday, they blew out the Connecticut Sun 85-59. A'ja Wilson tallied 22 points and eight boards in this contest.
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups
Mystics
PG: Jade Melbourne | SG: Sug Sutton | SF: Sonia Citron | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin
Aces
PG: Jewell Loyd | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: A'ja Wilson | C: Kiah Stokes
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips
Brittney Sykes' point total is set at 18.5, which is below her season average of 19.6 ppg. Sykes, who is ruled as day-to-day for this matchup against the Aces, scored eight points on 1-for-8 shooting in the Mystics' June 22 victory over the Dallas Wings.
Jackie Young's point total is set at 16.5, which is below her season average of 18.5 ppg. Young had 20 points and eight boards in the win over the Sun.
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces prediction
The Aces are slightly favored over the Mystics in this matchup. Las Vegas' dominant showing on Wednesday gives them a strong boost heading into Thursday's showdown.