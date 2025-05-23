Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 WNBA Season

One of the four games scheduled for Friday in the WNBA is the matchup between the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces. The Mystics are coming off their first loss of the season against the Golden State Valkyries, while the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun for their first win of the campaign.

Washington was off to a hot start to the season, winning their first two games against the Atlanta Dream and the Sun before coming up short versus Golden State. On the other hand, the Aces bounced back after losing their season opener against the New York Liberty.

Fans can watch the Mystics-Aces game on ION and via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mystics (+675) vs. Aces (-1050)

Spread: Mystics +14 (-110) vs. Aces -14 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mystics o167 (-110) vs. Aces u167 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview

The Mystics added some brilliant rookies in the draft, such as Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. However, it's Brittney Sykes, who has been playing fantastic basketball to start their season.

Meanwhile, the Aces continue to be star-heavy, with reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson at the helm. They replaced Kelsey Plum with Jewell Loyd, while also retaining Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Sonia Citron | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Stefanie Dolson

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Jackie Young | G - Jewell Loyd | F - A'ja Wilson | C - Kiah Stokes

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

Brittney Sykes has an over/under of 22.5 points via FanDuel. She's averaging 26.3 points per game in her first three games of the season. She could get tested by the Aces defense, but bet on Sykes to go OVER (-104).

A'ja Wilson is favored to go OVER (-115) 27.5 points via FanDuel. Wilson is coming off a 22-point performance in her previous game, but could easily score 28 points against the Mystics.

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces Lynx Prediction

The Aces are the overwhelming favorites to win despite the Mystics' better record. Expect Washington to put up a fight, but the prediction is a win for Las Vegas, with the total going OVER 167 points.

