Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season

Following the conclusion of their two-game road trip, the Minnesota Lynx head back to Minneapolis for a one-game homestand against the Washington Mystics.

Friday’s clash at Target Center will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the season series tied at 1-1.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The matchup is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday. The live broadcast of the game will be on ION. Fans can also stream the clash on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Mystics (+390) vs Lynx (-550)

Odds: Mystics (+10 -109) vs Lynx (-10 -111)

Total (O/U): Mystics (o157.5 -110) vs Lynx (u157.5 -111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Preview

The Mystics clinched a 68-64 win in their first meeting of the season on June 24 at CareFirst Arena. The likes of Shakira Auston, Kiki Iriafen and Sug Sutton proved to be vital for the hosts, combining for 42 points.

The Lynx got their redemption nearly two weeks later, with Napheesa Collier back in the lineup. She erupted for 28 points, five rebounds and four assists, and received notable help from Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith, who combined for 30 points.

For the Mystics, Lucy Olsen impressed with a 19-point outing, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Lynx from clinching a 92-75 win.

Both teams will look slightly different from their previous meeting. Washington acquired Jacy Sheldon in a trade that sent Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun, while the Lynx added DiJonai Carrington to the roster in exchange for Diamond Miller and Karlie Samuelson.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics

PG: Sug Sutton | SG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Sonia Citron | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin

Lynx

PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Jessica Shepard

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Kayla McBride has averaged 14.8 ppg this season. However, her production has increased since the All-Star weekend, averaging 16.3 points over the last six games. She is expected to surpass her 14.5-point prop.

Kiki Iriafen has dominated the glass in her rookie season, averaging 8.2 rpg. With Collier sidelined due to injuries, expect Iriafen to assert her command over the paint. Expect her to surpass her 7.5-rebound prop.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx are the top team in the league, boasting an impressive 25-5 record. They head into Friday’s game riding a three-game winning streak, which includes victories over the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm even without Napheesa Collier.

The Mystics, meanwhile, are in the midst of a three-game skid, making an upset unlikely.

Prediction: Expect the Lynx to win.

