Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty prediction and betting tips - Aug. 28 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Washington Mystics will be on the road to face the New York Liberty in one of three games scheduled for Thursday. It is the third matchup between them this season.
The Mystics (16-22) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have won just one of their last five games. They were last in action on Sunday, losing 84-82 at home against the Seattle Storm.
Center Shakira Austin recorded 30 points, five rebounds and one assist, while Sonia Citron had 14 points, six rebounds and one assist.
The Liberty (23-15) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won two of their last five games. They snapped a two-game losing streak to win their last game 81-79 at home against the Connecticut Sun.
Forward Breanna Stewart finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and Jonquel Jones added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty game details
The Mystics-Liberty game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York. The matchup will air on TV on Amazon Prime Video, WWOR, MNMT and Liberty Live, and streaming via Fubo.
Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty betting lines
Moneyline: Mystics (+525) vs. Liberty (-750)
Spread: Mystics (+12.0) vs. Liberty (-12.0)
Total: (O/U): Mystics (o162.5) -110 vs. Liberty (u162.5) -110
Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty preview
The Liberty have a superior 9-1 record in their last 10 matchups. New York has a better head-to-head record at 2-0 this season.
Their last matchup was on June 5. The Liberty won the game 86-78, with Stewart recording 26 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Mystics’ rookie forward Kiki Iriafen finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty predicted starting lineups
Mystics
PG - Sonia Citron | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Alysha Clark | C - Shakira Austin
Liberty
PG - Leonie Fiebich | SG - Sabrina Ionescu | SF - Kennedy Burke | PF - Breanna Stewart | C - Jonquel Jones
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty betting tips
Shakira Austin has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 13.1 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.
Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.4 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.
Mystics vs. Liberty prediction
The Liberty are the overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With an 88.2 win percentage compared to the Sun’s 16%, expect New York to continue their winning run against the Mystics, which stands at six games.