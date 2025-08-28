Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty prediction and betting tips - Aug. 28 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Washington Mystics will be on the road to face the New York Liberty in one of three games scheduled for Thursday. It is the third matchup between them this season.

Ad

The Mystics (16-22) are fourth in the Eastern Conference and have won just one of their last five games. They were last in action on Sunday, losing 84-82 at home against the Seattle Storm.

Center Shakira Austin recorded 30 points, five rebounds and one assist, while Sonia Citron had 14 points, six rebounds and one assist.

The Liberty (23-15) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won two of their last five games. They snapped a two-game losing streak to win their last game 81-79 at home against the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Trending

Forward Breanna Stewart finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and Jonquel Jones added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty game details

The Mystics-Liberty game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York. The matchup will air on TV on Amazon Prime Video, WWOR, MNMT and Liberty Live, and streaming via Fubo.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty betting lines

Ad

Moneyline: Mystics (+525) vs. Liberty (-750)

Spread: Mystics (+12.0) vs. Liberty (-12.0)

Total: (O/U): Mystics (o162.5) -110 vs. Liberty (u162.5) -110

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty preview

The Liberty have a superior 9-1 record in their last 10 matchups. New York has a better head-to-head record at 2-0 this season.

Their last matchup was on June 5. The Liberty won the game 86-78, with Stewart recording 26 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Mystics’ rookie forward Kiki Iriafen finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and one assist.

Ad

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty predicted starting lineups

Mystics

PG - Sonia Citron | SG - Sug Sutton | SF - Kiki Iriafen | PF - Alysha Clark | C - Shakira Austin

Liberty

PG - Leonie Fiebich | SG - Sabrina Ionescu | SF - Kennedy Burke | PF - Breanna Stewart | C - Jonquel Jones

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty betting tips

Shakira Austin has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 13.1 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Ad

Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.4 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Mystics vs. Liberty prediction

The Liberty are the overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With an 88.2 win percentage compared to the Sun’s 16%, expect New York to continue their winning run against the Mystics, which stands at six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More